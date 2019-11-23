[ LETTER ]

Issues learning Mandarin

In response to your recent editorial on the importance of all languages, this must extend to the teaching of Mandarin to adult learners who wish to enrich our appreciation of this wonderful country (Editorial, Nov. 13, page 8).

As a native English speaker, I feel I should make the effort to learn, and, sadly, in eight months here, I have struggled like never before with a foreign language. I met some foreign post-graduate students from India who, like myself, speak conversational Japanese to a reasonable level. Like me, they have not been able to speak Mandarin despite their best efforts. This situation appears more widespread than I imagined.

The teaching methods and approach to teaching those of us who do not intend to be expert Mandarin speakers now needs critical evaluation. It must raise questions as to why we can manage Japanese with its three writing scripts and more complicated grammatical structure, and not Mandarin. From learning Japanese in night classes for a year and a half before setting foot in Japan, I could speak much more conversational language than living in Taiwan for eight months with three hours of weekly class lessons and additional private tuition. I felt that if I made the same effort to learn Mandarin as I did for Japanese, I should be able to achieve a comparable level of proficiency. This was not to be, even with the head start of having learned Kanji.

The institution where I study generously provided Chinese lessons to foreign students. These did not go well. The dropout rate was such that these classes have been terminated. It was just too difficult, as we were expected to run well before we could walk. The teacher hammered and hammered intonation before we had developed the ability to speak and pronounce the words. Is it not better to have us speak the best we can than not at all, because that is the reality?

If we want to be pedantic, many people here as second-language speakers of English do not pronounce some words correctly either. One classical is example is “tyne” instead of time. Does it really matter, as I understand them perfectly well? I cannot see why it should be any different for second-language speakers of Chinese.

The Japanese language has an excellent standardized Roman letter system (Romanji). Pronunciation is often identical to Spanish and Pacific languages like New Zealand Maori, which provides us with a solid basis for learning. In contrast, the use of Pinyin and Tongyong here only adds to confusion for the novice. As one example, the street I live in is spelled three different ways (in Roman letters) and that is problematic when trying to use Internet tools such as Google Maps and Translate.

Japanese are very tolerant indeed of those who attempt to speak their language, heaping praise on those who try. That is the best incentive for any learner. Sadly it is not nearly as prevalent here. At a local restaurant, after being shunned when trying to order a meal, the staff member returned with the English-speaking manager. I told him to be shunned was disheartening when I was trying so hard. I was not asking them to speak English, but to at least give me the time of day to listen. After he spoke to his staff, it was very different when I returned.

The teaching of Mandarin at overseas institutions is controlled very much from Beijing and most native Mandarin teachers come from China. The approach is very different. I remember a professor from Shanghai telling the beginners’ class that it was far more important to get the students speaking first and then introduce the finer points later. He stated that with so many dialects in China, many outside Beijing do not always get it right either, but they are still understood, so it should not be any different for us.