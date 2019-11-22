The exorbitant environmental impact of machine learning

By John Naughton / The Observer

There is, alas, no such thing as a free lunch. This simple and obvious truth is invariably forgotten whenever irrational exuberance teams up with digital technology in the latest quest to “change the world.”

A case in point was the bitcoin frenzy , where one could apparently become insanely rich by “mining” for the elusive coins.

All you needed was to get a computer to solve a complicated mathematical puzzle and — lo! — you could earn one bitcoin, which at the height of the frenzy was worth US$19,783.06.

All you had to do was buy a mining kit (or three) from Amazon.com, plug it in and become part of the crypto future.

The only problem was that mining became more difficult the closer we got to the maximum number of bitcoins set by the scheme, and so more computing power was required.

Which meant that increasing amounts of electrical power were needed to drive the kit.

Exactly how much is difficult to calculate, but one estimate published in July by the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge suggested that the global bitcoin network was then consuming more than 7 gigawatts of electricity.

Over a year, that is equal to about 64 terawatt-hours (TWh), which is 8TWh more than Switzerland uses annually.

So each of those magical virtual coins turns out to have a heavy environmental footprint.

At the moment, much of the tech world is caught up in a new bout of irrational exuberance.

This time, it is about machine learning, another one of those magical technologies that “change the world,” in this case by transforming data (often obtained by spying on humans) into — depending on who you are talking to — information, knowledge and/or massive revenues.

As is customary in these frenzies, some inconvenient truths are overlooked.

For example, warnings by leaders in the field such as Ali Rahimi and James Mickens that the technology bears some resemblances to an older specialty called alchemy.

However, that is par for the course: When you have embarked on changing the world (and making a fortune in the process), why let pedantic reservations get in the way?

Recently, though, a newer fly has arrived in the machine-learning ointment. In a way, it is the bitcoin problem redux.

OpenAI , the San Francisco-based AI research lab, has been trying to track the amount of computing power required for machine learning ever since the field could be said to have started in 1959.

What it has found is that the history divides into two eras.

From the earliest days to 2012, the amount of computing power required by the technology doubled every two years — in other words, it tracked Moore’s law of growth in processor power.

From 2012 onwards, the curve rockets upward: The computing power required for today’s most-vaunted machine-learning systems has been doubling every 3.4 months.

This has not been noticed because the outfits paying the bills are huge technology companies.

However, the planet notices, because the correspondingly enormous growth in electricity consumption has environmental consequences.

To put that in context, researchers at Nvidia Corp, the company that makes the specialized graphics processing unit (GPU) processors now used in most machine-learning systems, came up with a massive natural-language model that was 24 times bigger than its predecessor and yet was only 34 percent better at its learning task.