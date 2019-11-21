EDITORIAL: Wu Den-yih’s election gamble

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) is dancing close to the flames in this election campaign. It will be interesting to see how long he survives as chairman if the KMT’s presidential candidate, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), loses.

Han is wildly popular among the “Han fans,” but many traditional KMT supporters remain unsure about him. Regardless, Wu courted him for the presidential race, shunning former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) and Hon Hai Precision Industry founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), both of whom might have been safer bets.

Now, with the release of the party’s legislator-at-large nominees list, which underwent a number of revisions to address controversial choices, Wu is taking another gamble. He is betting that a raft of older candidates in line with the KMT’s traditional pro-China sentiments will attract the votes needed for the party to regain a legislative majority.

However many of the nominees remain problematic.

The most contentious selections on the initial list were former KMT legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅), retired lieutenant general Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷), retired National Police University associate professor Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭) and Wu Den-yih himself.

Chiu, who later withdrew his name, previously supported China’s annexation of Taiwan through military means. Wu Sz-huai’s loyalty to Taiwan has been questioned since he attended a 2016 event in Beijing, featuring a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), and was seen standing during a rendition of the Chinese national anthem. Yeh has caused controversy by calling Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors “rioters.”

The higher on the list a nominee’s name is, the better the chance they have of getting a seat. Yeh is positioned at No. 2, Wu Sz-huai at No. 4 and Wu Den-yih at No. 14, down from No. 10 on the initial list, which had opened him up to accusations of abuse of power. Chiu had been at No. 8.

Nominees are a strong indication of a party’s priorities and intended trajectory. The polemic nature of Wu Sz-huai, Yeh and Chiu was exacerbated by their high placement on the list.

Wu Den-yih has defended the list, saying in an interview on Tuesday that the process was the most open, transparent and fair in the party’s history, as well as devoid of favoritism and self-interest. He also suggested that the party was up in the opinion polls since its release.

Tell that to Chu, who on Monday said that the list had harmed Han’s campaign and might even negatively impact KMT candidates vying for seats in electoral districts.

Or tell it to former premier Simon Chang (張善政), Han’s pick for vice president, who yesterday refused to endorse the list, suggesting that voters unhappy with it could vote for another party.

According to a TVBS poll on voter intentions following the list’s release, 33 percent of respondents said they support the KMT, 4 percentage points down from the previous poll, while a United Daily News poll released on Monday found that 44 percent of respondents had decided which of the main parties to vote for, of whom 29 percent said they would vote for the KMT, which was down from 59 percent in a September poll.

Wu Den-yih is gambling on his party winning the presidency and a legislative majority with a maverick presidential candidate and a controversial, pro-China selection of legislator-at-large choices.