Laboratories’ plastic addiction drives science, but also pollution

By Alice Bell / The Observer

Scientific research is a largely ignored consumer of single-use plastics, with the biomedical sciences a particularly high-volume offender. Plastic petri dishes, bottles of various shapes and sizes, several types of glove, a dizzying array of pipettes and pipette tips, a hoard of sample tubes and vials: They have all become an everyday part of scientific research.

Most of us will never use such equipment, but without it, we would not have the knowledge, technologies, products and medicines we all rely on. It is vital to 21st-century lives, but it is also extremely polluting.

In 2015, researchers at the University of Exeter weighed their bioscience department’s annual plastic waste, and extrapolated that biomedical and agricultural laboratories worldwide could be responsible for 5.5 million tonnes of plastic waste a year. To put that in context, they said that this was equal to 83 percent of the plastic recycled worldwide in 2012.

Modern science has grown up with the idea that plastic is disposable, but times are changing. This autumn, the first wave of young people to follow the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and go on “school strike for the climate” started undergraduate degrees. Universities can expect these young people to bring fresh and sometimes challenging questions about how scientific research is conducted.

At the same time, many of those from Generation Z (those born from the mid-1990s onwards) are now starting doctorates, and millennials (born from the early 1980s) are leading more and more laboratories. As more universities challenge themselves to eradicate plastic waste, notably in their canteens, as well as to go zero-carbon, scientific waste is increasingly coming under the microscope.

In November last year, the University of Leeds pledged to go single-use-plastic-free by 2023. Recently, University College London announced it would follow suit, with a target date of 2024. These new policies would not just banish disposable coffee cups from campuses, but a lot of everyday scientific equipment.

Leeds sustainability project officer Lucy Stuart said that reaction among researchers has been mixed, but the institution is gradually making progress.

“For us, as a university, we are here to inspire the next generation,” she said. “Also, we are a research-based institution that is creating groundbreaking innovation every day. So we didn’t want to say the solutions aren’t possible, because we are the people that help create those solutions.”

One reason laboratory plastics are such a sticky problem is that they can be contaminated with the biological or chemical matter being studied. Researchers cannot simply toss them in the campus recycling bins with their coffee cups.

Usually, laboratory waste plastics are bagged and autoclaved — an energy- and water-intensive sterilization process often using pressurized steam — and then they are sent to a landfill.

University of York biomedical researcher David Kuntin said that not all plastic waste is too contaminated to recycle.

“The contamination we deal with is probably less dangerous than a moldy tin of beans you might have in your recycling after a few weeks,” Kuntin said.

Accordingly, he and his colleagues set to work. They developed a “decontamination station” with a 24-hour soak in a high-level disinfectant, followed by a rinse for chemical decontamination. They also looked at the plastics they were buying, to pick ones that would be easier to recycle. As a result of these measures, they have reduced the plastic they were previously sending to landfill by about 1 tonne a year.