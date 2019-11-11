[ LETTER ]

Kaohsiung can write history

I now live in New Taipei City, but Kaohsiung is my other home, and I still have feelings for Kaohsiung past and present.

In 1998, Kaohsiung gave Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) the opportunity to serve as the mayor, ending the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) long hold on power in the city.

During the next 20 years, Hsieh and his successor, now Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊), worked hard and delivered on their promises. The city was modernized as subway, light rail and other construction got under way, and the Love River (愛河) — once so dirty that people avoided it because of the stench — has become a hot spot for tourists and the city’s pride.

In 20 years, Hsieh and Chen had renewed the city.

Last year, the people of Kaohsiung gave the KMT’s Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) the opportunity to serve as the mayor, ending the DPP’s 20-year hold on power.

The residents waited in anticipation for Han to deliver on his campaign pledges to create opportunity and make everyone rich, but after less than a year in office, every pledge turned out to be a fart in the wind.

He might be mayor, but he cannot change his old habits: arriving late, leaving early, and not keeping his word is the Kaohsiung mayor’s daily routine.

That the KMT has made Han — who has no more achievements to show than the leader of a fraud ring — its presidential candidate makes one wonder if the party has finally gone crazy.

Han’s absurdity and untrustworthiness has fired up Kaohsiung residents who are now preparing the first-ever recall of a special municipality mayor. Following a march on Dec. 21 in support of recalling Han, the petition asking for Han’s recall is to be formally submitted.

Kaohsiung gladly gives people a chance, and if the frank and open-minded people of Kaohsiung can elect Han, they can of course also use their votes to write a new page in the history of Taiwanese democracy, bring down this deceitful politician, make Kaohsiung the first city to recall a mayor and show politicians that the people of Kaohsiung are proud people.

Lin Chin-kuo

New Taipei City