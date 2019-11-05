Brexit is bringing out the worst in Britain

By Alan Crawford / Bloomberg, BERLIN

It is a five-minute walk from the Houses of Parliament in London to the spot where Great Britain was last at its greatest.

Squeezed between the Treasury and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, a discreet set of steps leads down to a bunker complex that served as Winston Churchill’s underground command center during World War II.

It is here that the country’s most vaunted prime minister, the War Cabinet and chiefs of staff worked and slept, sifted intelligence, plotted campaigns and ultimately helped turn the tide of the war against Nazi Germany.

What Churchill famously referred to as Britain’s finest hour is invoked nostalgically in the UK among those pressing to leave the EU. However, as another deadline to depart the EU comes and goes, the prolonged uncertainty over Britain’s future is instead bringing out the worst of the British character on both sides of the Brexit divide.

The animosity threatens the most bitter election campaign in memory over the next six weeks as delivering or preventing Brexit become ideologies in themselves.

The normalization of bellicose language directed at opponents both at home and abroad suggests the postwar model of a liberal, internationalist Britain has had its day.

Instead, slurs are directed at Ireland for not bowing to British demands. There are threats to withhold money due to the EU. Cooperation with member states on security matters is seen as a bargaining chip.

Even as some politicians try to calm the rhetoric in the House of Commons, the public has gone the other way. Whether it is death threats to members of Parliament, marches in London or radio phone-ins and the BBC’s flagship Question Time show, the impression now is of a nation bristling with Brexit-induced aggression.

At least two MPs — Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sporty Nicky Morgan and former Conservative Heidi Allen — cited abuse for doing their job when announcing they would stand down and not contest the election.

Majorities in England, Scotland and Wales told the Future of England Survey released on Oct. 24 that violence toward MPs was a “price worth paying” to achieve their Brexit aims.

Shaken by his survey’s findings, Cardiff University politics professor Richard Wyn Jones said that “further polarization could be a deliberate campaign strategy for some parties.”

In Northern Ireland, the police chief has warned of the prospect of public disorder because of loyalist outrage at what they regard as a weakening of ties to the rest of the UK as a result of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s renegotiated deal with the EU.

Britain, of course, is no stranger to violence. Whether it is building a global empire or pub fights between rival soccer fans, there has always been an edge to the national psyche.

However, it has also been a magnet for immigrants with a reputation for tolerance. The first purpose-built mosque, for example, came in the late 19th century.

It is the ugly side that is dominating now, though. More than three years on from the 2016 referendum, the language of Brexit has become more deliberately confrontational.

Johnson, who said he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than request an extension to the Oct. 31 departure date, blames the “zombie Parliament” for frustrating his bid to quit the EU.

He refers to opposition surrender to Europe and accuses Parliament of holding the country “hostage.”