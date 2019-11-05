The Liberty Times Editorial: Preparing for Chinese interference

Beijing, under the cover of the Hong Kong government, has launched a surprise attack on Taiwan using the case of Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), who is suspected of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎), while on vacation in Taiwan last year.

Suspicions in Taipei were raised when Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) refused to provide reciprocal legal support to Taiwanese prosecutors, while her administration has assiduously provided “assistance” to Chan to travel to Taiwan to turn himself in to the authorities.

Beijing has two goals:

First, it hopes to box in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of January’s presidential election and provide the pan-blue camp with a beachhead from which to launch a counterattack.

Second, Beijing is trying to diminish Taiwan’s sovereignty, which, ironically, would hurt the pan-blue camp as much as the pan-green camp.

Under the smokescreen of insisting that Chan travel to Taiwan to turn himself in, Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee (李家超) announced the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong’s legislature. The alleged murderer is clearly being used as a pawn by the Lam administration and Beijing, and they are milking it for all its worth.

The tactics appeared to have caught the government off guard — the immediate reaction was chaotic and it was thoroughly wrong-footed as it scrambled for a suitable response.

The controversial extradition bill and ensuing protests in Hong Kong might have been a gift for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her administration ahead of the elections on Jan. 11, but officials at all levels of government have taken the tactics of Beijing and the Hong Kong government lightly.

In stark contrast, the pan-blue camp, seemingly well-prepared, unleashed a coordinated barrage of artillery, spearheaded by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who was surprisingly fast out of the gate in criticizing the government. Bizarrely, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) still seems blissfully unaware that it is a secondary target of Beijing’s.

The joint attack by Beijing, the Hong Kong government and the KMT on the government was initially successful, and they were smug with self-satisfaction. However, once the government got back on the front foot, it launched an effective counterattack the day before Chan’s release, asking Hong Kong to allow Taiwanese law-enforcement officers to travel to the territory to collect evidence and escort Chan on a flight to Taiwan.

Lam’s administration of course refused permission and Hong Kong-based Anglican clergyman and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference member Peter Koon (管浩鳴) popped up, claiming to speak on Chan’s behalf.

Koon announced that Chan had no confirmed date to travel to Taiwan.

Beijing was clearly pulling the strings.

The case of Chan’s “forced surrender,” choreographed by Beijing and executed by the Hong Kong government, will continue to play out for some time.

National policy adviser Huang Cheng-kuo (黃承國) said that at the end of September Koon informed him that he had already been in contact with Lee and Li Attorneys-at-Law. Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) has made the same comment. Why would a suspect who said he planned to surrender himself to Taiwanese authorities need to use Koon as a go-between? This detail alone suggests that there is more going on than meets the eye.