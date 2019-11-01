Global protests being led by children of the financial crash

By Jack Shenker / The Guardian

“I’m 22 years old, and this is my last letter,” the young man begins.

Most of his face is masked with black fabric; only his eyes, tired and steely, are visible below a messy fringe.

“I’m worried that I will die and won’t see you any more,” he continues, his hands trembling. “But I can’t not take to the streets.”

The nameless demonstrator — one of many in Hong Kong who have been writing to their loved ones before heading out to confront rising police violence in the territory — was filmed by the New York Times last week in an anonymous stairwell.

However, he could be almost anywhere, and not only because the walls behind him are white and characterless, left blank to protect his identity.

From East Asia to Latin America, northern Europe to the Middle East, there are young people gathering in stairwells, back alleys and basements whose faces display a similar blend of exhilaration and exhaustion.

“The disaster of ‘chaos in Hong Kong’ has already hit the Western world,” former Chinese diplomat Wang Zhen (王震) said in a Chinese Communist Party paper, following reports that protesters in Catalonia were being inspired by their counterparts in Hong Kong. “We can expect that other countries and cities may be struck by this deluge.”

Wang is right about the deluge. In the same week that those seeking independence from Spain occupied the airport in Barcelona and brought freeways to a standstill, Extinction Rebellion activists seized major bridges and squares across London, prompting nearly 2,000 arrests.

Both mobilizations adopted tactics from Hong Kong, including fluid targets — inspired by Bruce Lee’s famous “be water” mantra — and a repertoire of hand signals to outwit security forces.

Meanwhile, Lebanon has been convulsed by its largest demonstrations in two decades, dozens have been killed during anti-government marches in Iraq and in Egypt a blanket ban on dissent by President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi’s brutal dictatorship failed to prevent sporadic anti-regime protests breaking out across the country late last month.

In the Americas, where Wang once served as a Chinese government envoy, Ecuador, Chile and Haiti are all experiencing citizen uprisings that are virtually unprecedented in recent history, ushering vast numbers of people onto the streets — as well as soldiers tasked with containing them.

Each of these upheavals has its own spark — a hike in transport fares in Santiago, or a proposed tax on users of messaging apps like WhatsApp in Beirut — and each involves different patterns of governance and resistance.

The class composition of the indigenous demonstrators in Ecuador cannot be compared with most of those marching against the imprisonment of separatist leaders in Catalonia. Nor is the state’s prohibition of protest in London on a par with the repression in Hong Kong, where police officers shot live ammunition into a teenager’s chest.

Yet it is clear that we are witnessing the biggest surge in global protest activity since the early 2010s, when a “movement of the squares” saw mass rallies in capital cities across the Arab world, followed by Occupy demonstrations in the global north.

Historically speaking, the past decade has seen more protests than at any time since the 1960s. Despite their disparate grievances, some common threads do bind today’s rebellions together. Tracing them might help clarify the nature of our present political volatility.