PRC anniversary advocates might

By Patrik Meyer

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) 70 years ago, the country, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has had its fair share of successes and failures. After a great start that in the 1950s saw the Chinese peasantry break free from the yoke of serfdom and the establishment of a communist egalitarian society, came the disastrous Great Leap Forward in the 1960s and the Cultural Revolution in the 1970s: two decades of indisputable failures by the CCP to deliver on its promise to establish a prosperous society.

In the late 1970s, Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) introduced the “open door” policy that brought economic growth and prosperity to China. This economic growth has been the driving force behind the continuous development of the country’s infrastructure, and education and healthcare systems. Today, the large majority of Chinese enjoy living standards that they could not have dreamed of just a generation ago.

A World Bank report shows that since the introduction of market reforms 40 years ago, about 850 million Chinese have been lifted out of poverty. This near-miraculous achievement is the result of the hard work of the Chinese people and the effective leadership of the CCP. Together, they have turned poverty-stricken dysfunctional China into a prosperous and powerful country.

The socioeconomic improvements can be seen in every domain. While in the late 1970s access to higher education and proper healthcare was the privilege of a few, today most Chinese have access to them. As for working conditions, in the 1980s they were often extenuating and hazardous, and the average Chinese worker would be poorly remunerated.

Today, most Chinese enjoy good working conditions and income. While in the 1980s freedom of movement was practically nonexistent because of bureaucratic barriers and substandard infrastructure, today Chinese enjoy freedom of movement, and state of the art road, rail and air infrastructures.

Internationally, China has also made significant progress. It went from being a minor player in the 1970s to a dominant one today. China has managed to develop increasingly strong economic relations with almost every other country in the world, making it the largest contributor to economic growth in the developing world.

China has the capacity and the willingness to invest in infrastructure in almost every country, including in those countries where no one else is willing to do so. Countries such as Pakistan and Angola would be hopeless without China’s investment.

Moreover, China’s relations with most countries are mutually beneficial and respectful. The CCP claims that it uses its newly acquired global influence to promote peaceful development and, as put by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), to build an “international community with a shared destiny for mankind.”

There is a long list of domestic and international achievements that China and the CCP could have proudly showcased at its 70th anniversary celebration. Why then did they choose to focus only on its massive military might? The domestic message was clear: The CCP is powerful, Chinese people are in good hands, and can be proud of their leadership and country.

As for its international message, the CCP wanted to send a stern warning to dissenters in Hong Kong and its neighbor Taiwan, as well as to international actors challenging China in general.