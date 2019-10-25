Experts dispel claims of China debt-trap diplomacy in Pacific, but risks remain

By Ben Doherty / The Guardian

China has not engaged in deliberate “debt-trap diplomacy” in the Pacific, but the burgeoning scale of its lending, and institutional weakness within Pacific states, pose clear risks for small states being overwhelmed by debt, a new report argues.

An infrastructure arms race between China and other countries with interests in the region — including Australia — might only exacerbate the problem.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative has exposed the issue of unsustainable debt risk for less-developed countries, in particular for the small and fragile economies of the Pacific, said the Lowy Institute report, Ocean of Debt?

However, the report’s authors, Roland Rajah, Alexandre Dayant and Jonathan Pryke, argue that China’s global infrastructure plan presents a more “nuanced picture” than the accusation of “debt-trap diplomacy” and sovereign risk to small nations unable to service their debts.

“The evidence suggests China has not been engaged in problematic debt practices in the Pacific as to justify accusations of debt trap diplomacy, at least not to date. Still, the sheer scale of Chinese lending and the lack of strong institutional mechanisms to protect the debt sustainability of borrowing countries mean a continuation of business as usual would pose clear risks,” the report said.

“China will need to substantially restructure its approach if it wants to remain a major player in the Pacific without fulfilling the debt trap accusations of its critics,” the report added.

“Debt-trap diplomacy,” broadly defined, is when a creditor country intentionally lends excessive credit to a smaller debtor country, with the intention of extracting economic or political concessions when the smaller country cannot service the loan.

Due to small populations, fragile economies prone to external shocks (like oil price hikes) or uncontrollable events such as natural disasters, and weak institutions of government, Pacific states are acutely vulnerable to debts becoming unsustainable.

Economic growth in Pacific states is “more volatile than it is fast,” and that unpredictably could make repaying large loans unsustainable, the Lowy report said.

China’s massively increased aid and development presence in the Pacific is made starkly apparent by its contrasting style to traditional aid donors in the region, such as Australia.

China has backed infrastructure development — usually large, landmark constructions such as bridges or significant public buildings — and usually through loans rather than through grants.

“Chinese assistance is perceived to be faster, more responsive to the needs of local political elites and have fewer conditions attached. As one senior Pacific bureaucrat put it: ‘We like China because they bring the red flags, not the red tape,’” the Lowy report said.

China’s development presence was acutely apparent when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Fiji last week. In order to meet with the Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Morrison’s motorcade had to drive over the Fiji-China friendship bridge, and past the construction site of a Chinese-financed 30-story tower, soon to be the tallest building in the Pacific islands.

However, the nature and quality of Chinese infrastructure projects have been criticized.

Former Australian minister for international development and the Pacific Concetta Fierravanti-Wells accused Beijing of “duchessing” the Pacific, building “white elephant” infrastructure, “roads to nowhere” and “useless buildings.”