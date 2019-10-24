[ LETTER ]

Lai aims to unite DPP

During the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential primary, I was involved in producing some of the campaign literature for former premier William Lai’s (賴清德) campaign. Lai’s team seemed to me to exercise an incredible degree of self-restraint and their main task appeared to be raising the morale of those within the party.

The atmosphere within the Lai camp was: “Our man is clearly the best candidate, but a DPP win in the presidential election is the greater objective.”

As a result, whether in the campaign literature or in the Lai camp’s general display of self-restraint, the overriding goal was to preserve party unity and boost morale.

On Tuesday last week, Lai embarked on a trip to the US to stump for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). In his first public appearance since he lost the primary to Tsai, Lai said: “The primary is over, now is the time for the party to unite. The party’s morale has already been given a boost and the whole atmosphere surrounding this election feels completely different from last year’s local elections. This is Tsai 2.0.”

Lai’s words are a reflection of his motivation for standing in the DPP’s primary, but also of his deep love for his nation and determination to ensure his party is victorious next year.

Lai’s resolve to ensure that his party returns to good health was also the shared view and will of the wider Lai camp during the primary process.

It was never just about Lai: The greater national interest was always at the heart of the camp’s considerations.

Although Lai lost the primary, in terms of the bigger picture, one could argue that Lai won a victory for Taiwan because the primary process reinvigorated the party and restored its fighting spirit. Lai understands, perhaps better than any other politician, that supporting the national interest is far more important than the pursuit of narrow personal interest. Victory for Taiwan is the ultimate prize.

Hong Shih-tsai,

Changhua County