Conservatives look to ban criticism of Israel on US campuses

Right-wing activists are attempting to spread new laws across Republican-controlled states that would ban criticism on public university campuses of Israel and its occupation of Palestinian territory.

Pro-Israel and conservative lobbyists are encouraging state lawmakers to outlaw anti-Semitism in public education, from kindergarten through to graduate universities, but the proposed definition of anti-Semitism is so wide that, in addition to standard protections against hate speech toward Jews, it would also prohibit debate about the human rights violations of the Israeli government.

First amendment advocates see the potential spread of such laws as a major threat to free speech on campuses.

Among the activities that would be prohibited by the new laws are human rights investigations focusing specifically on Israel. Also banned would be any speech “demonizing Israel by blaming Israel for all inter-religious or political tensions” or “delegitimizing Israel by questioning Israel’s right to exist.”

The push began at a conference in August held by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a conservative network which has a long history of propagating right-wing policies at state level through model bills.

The group, dubbed a “bill mill,” has spearheaded attacks on trade unions, opposition to the Obamacare health plan, voter suppression measures and legislation blocking efforts to address climate change.

The meeting at ALEC was disclosed in e-mails obtained under a freedom-of-information request by David Armiak, research director for the watchdog Center for Media and Democracy.

They show that several Republican state lawmakers joined pro-Israeli lobbyists in Austin, Texas, to discuss disseminating new restrictions on speech relating to Israel on campuses across the US.

The private meeting was led by Florida Representative Randy Fine, a Republican who was instrumental in passing in May the first state law outlawing anti-Semitism in public education.

A week later he e-mailed fellow participants under the subject line: “Anti-Semitism Bill Discussed at ALEC.”

Fine has faced controversy in the past over his aggressive opposition to public debate about Israel. He earlier this year called a local Jewish constituent a “Judenrat” because the man had attended a forum titled: “Palestine/Israel, Opening the Dialogue.”

The term “Judenrat” was the name for Nazi-mandated councils in Jewish ghettos during World War II and has been used to refer to Jews who collaborated with the Nazis.

Also attending the meeting at ALEC were lawmakers from South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma, as well as representatives of two pro-Israel lobbying groups.

“It was great to see you at the ALEC conference last week in Austin and to briefly share the work we did in passing HB 741, the strongest antisemitism bill ever passed in the United States,” Fine wrote to them.

He encouraged peers in other state assemblies to work with one of the lobbying groups, the Israeli-American Coalition for Action, which he said had been “instrumental in providing outside support as I pushed the bill.”

In a separate e-mail to the group, Israeli-American Coalition for Action’s Joseph Sabag said that he and his legal team had taken Fine’s Florida bill and “refined it into a model that can be brought elsewhere. I urge you to contact me or Rep[resentative] Alan Clemmons and take advantage of our policy support if you are considering filing a bill.”