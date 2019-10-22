Erasing Uighur identity and claims

By Patrik Meyer

Starting in the early 1990s, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) strategy toward the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang shifted from integrating them to assimilating them into the larger Han Chinese family. Since President Xi Jinping (習近平) came to power, this assimilation strategy has become extremely aggressive and the party is now forcefully eliminating Uighur ethnic traits and replacing them with a communist Han Chinese identity.

This forceful assimilation of Uighurs has been widely condemned by predominantly Western media, governments and non-governmental organizations, which often describe it as cultural genocide and denounce the party’s inhumane and aggressive social re-engineering efforts in Xinjiang. They accuse Beijing of interning 1 million to 2 million Muslims in re-education/concentration camps in Xinjiang, implementing aggressive brainwashing programs to replace their religious beliefs and ethnic culture with so-called scientific communist beliefs and Han Chinese culture.

Outside these camps, the lives of Uighurs and other Muslims do not look much better. As a result of these detentions, tens of thousands of young children lose contact with their parents and are sent to cold orphanages where they are brought up in a Han Chinese environment.

There are also numerous accounts of Uighur women being coerced into marrying Han Chinese men, and of thousands of Han Chinese officials being sent to live in the homes of Uighur families to guide and supervise them on how to become good Chinese citizens by rejecting obsolete Islamic values and Uighur traditions. Furthermore, there are numerous documented cases of Muslims being made to stop fasting, and forced to eat pork and drink alcohol to prove their loyalty to the CCP. The list of accusations goes on and on.

Most of these accusations are difficult to prove indisputably. Collecting evidence from the field is simply not feasible, because access to the region is restricted to visits that are closely monitored by Chinese officials. Independent reporting is practically impossible.

However, the large variety of independent sources’ descriptions that correspond about what is happening to Muslims in Xinjiang, the huge amounts of circumstantial evidence that has been collected, and the refusal by the Chinese government to allow any kind of independent reporting about Xinjiang implicitly indicate that the accusations that the CCP is committing cultural genocide are credible and must be taken extremely seriously.

Now, why would the CCP implement a strategy that can be compared to ethnic genocide? After all, it is the CCP that has led China on a near-miraculous journey of growth and improved the overall living conditions of the large majority of Chinese over the past 40 years. It is the CCP that has authored China’s constitution and laws that enshrine China’s ethnic, cultural and religious diversity. It is also the CCP that is revitalizing the Chinese identity and has brought the pride of being Chinese back to its people.

Why then is the CCP erasing the fundamental rights of some of China’s ethnic minorities? The answer is simple: for self-preservation.

For the CCP to survive in the long-term, it needs to preserve its legitimacy among a large majority of the Han Chinese. To preserve this legitimacy, the CCP needs to ensure that the Han Chinese feel that thanks to the CCP’s leadership, their livelihood is constantly improving and that they can increasingly be proud of being Chinese. Consequently, the CCP must ensure China’s continuous economic growth and nationalist pride.