The hunt for Asia’s El Chapo — Part II

Asia’s most-wanted man is a Canadian national born in China, who is suspected of leading a vast multinational drug trafficking syndicate formed out of an alliance of five of Asia’s triad groups.

Its members call it simply “The Company,” while police, in a nod to one of Tse Chi Lop’s nicknames, have dubbed it Sam Gor, Cantonese for “Brother Number Three.”

Along the road to the village of Loikan in Myanmar’s Shan State, there is evidence of drug-fueled prosperity.

The two-lane road skirts a deep ravine known as the “Valley of Death,” where ethnic Kachin rebels from the Kaung Kha paramilitary group clashed for decades with Myanmar’s army. Now, high-end sport utility vehicles thunder past trucks carrying building materials and workers.

The Kaung Kha militia’s immaculate and expansive new headquarters sits on a plateau nestled between the steep green hills of the jagged Loi Sam Sip range. About 6km away, near Loikan village, was a sprawling drug facility carved out of thick forest.

Police and locals say the complex churned out vast quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine and a cheaper form of meth that is mixed with caffeine called yaba tablets.

When it was raided early last year, security forces seized more than 200,000 liters of precursor chemicals, as well as 10,000kg of caffeine and 73,550kg of sodium hydroxide — all substances used in drug production.

The Loikan facility was “very likely” to have been the source of much of the Sam Gor syndicate’s meth, an Australian Federal Police (AFP) investigator in Yangon said.

One person in Loikan described how workers from the lab would come down from the hills. The men, like most of the villagers, were ethnic Chinese, but they dressed better than the locals, had foreign accents and had a foul smell about them.

“I asked them once, ‘Why don’t you bathe?’” the person said. “They said they did, but there was nothing they could do about the smell.”

Meth lab managers and chemists are mostly Taiwanese, Thai police say. So, too, are many of the crime network’s couriers and boat crews who transport the drugs across the Asia-Pacific.

Shan’s super-labs produce the purest crystal meth in the world, a senior Chinese counter-narcotics official said, adding: “They can take it slow and spread [the meth] out on the ground and let it dry.”

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates the Asia-Pacific retail market for meth is worth between US$30.3 and US$61.4 billion annually.

The business model for meth is “very different” to heroin, UNODC Southeast Asia and Pacific representative Jeremy Douglas said.

“Inputs are relatively cheap, a large workforce is not needed, the price per kilo is higher and profits are therefore far, far higher,” he said.

The wholesale price of a kilogram of crystal meth produced in northeastern Myanmar is as little as US$1,800, according to a UNODC report citing the China National Narcotics Control Commission.

Average retail prices for crystal meth, according to the UN agency, are equivalent to US$70,500 per kilogram in Thailand, US$298,000 in Australia and US$588,000 in Japan. For the Japanese market, that is more than a 300-fold mark-up.

The money the syndicate is making “means that if they lose 10 tonnes and one goes through, they still make a big profit,” the Chinese agent said. “They can afford failure. It doesn’t matter.”