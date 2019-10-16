Resilience of the nuclear arms control regime is being tested

By Bennett Ramberg

Is nuclear arms control unraveling?

The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) has collapsed, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is teetering, and North Korea has continued to expand its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenal.

Worse, it is unclear whether the US will stick with the New START Treaty when it expires in 2021. That agreement limits (at 3,000) the number of strategic weapons Russia and the US have pointed at each other.

Fortunately, history offers some solace. During and after the Cold War, periods of arms-control breakdown were typically followed by phases of reconstruction.

However, reversing course is never easy. When it comes to bringing Russia, Iran and North Korea into compliance, past experience shows that there are limits to what can be accomplished by leveraging alliances or pursuing military action.

The remaining options are economic sanctions — which are effective only up to a point — and a further arms buildup, to induce renewed negotiations.

To be sure, alliances historically have played an important role in nuclear nonproliferation.

In Europe, the US-NATO nuclear umbrella prevented the bomb from spreading beyond the UK and France.

When US intelligence agencies learned in the 1970s and 1980s that South Korea and Taiwan had secret nuclear weapons programs, the US threatened to withdraw its military and economic support, and the programs were eventually shut down.

However, intra-alliance pressure has no role to play with respect to loners like North Korea, Russia and Iran.

Despite China’s military alliance and occasional summitry with North Korea, it has little influence over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s nuclear ambitions, and while the UK, China, France, Germany and Russia might yet be able to pressure the US into renewing dialogue with Iran, their efforts have yielded no results so far.

The use of force in nuclear-arms control has long been contemplated, but rarely pursued, owing to the risks of retaliation or radiological fallout.

When these risks are absent, military action becomes attractive. In 1981 and 2007, Israel bombed suspected Iraqi and Syrian nuclear reactors under construction, without blowback.

In the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the US Air Force struck Iraq’s concealed enrichment plants with impunity.

However, this is not an option against Russia and North Korea today.

A strike on Russia’s contraband intermediate-range missile arsenal or on North Korea’s nuclear program could bring about the very scenario that arms control is supposed to prevent: nuclear war.

Iran’s situation is different. Fearing further Iranian enrichment activities, the US could, in theory, fashion a limited strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, on the assumption that the threat of further US action would deter an Iranian response.

However, Iran is not Iraq or Syria. Either directly or through its various regional proxies, Iran could unleash a wave of aggression against US interests, as demonstrated by a recent attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure. US policymakers would have to weigh this risk seriously.

Barring effective alliance pressure or military action, another option historically has been to build up one’s own arsenal.

In the early 1960s, the US resumed nuclear weapons tests in response to the Soviet Union’s violation of the 1958 test moratorium; and this paved the way for the 1963 Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.