For Xi, it’s business, not personal

By Joseph Bosco

US President Donald Trump takes pride in his ability to charm and cajole competitors, skills he honed as a real-estate developer and that he now applies to international trade and security negotiations.

He believes the appeal of his personality and the amicable relations he has cultivated with the US’ two most dangerous adversaries, China and North Korea, have already reaped dividends, while acknowledging the continuing need to overcome decades of failed policies.

So far, he has certainly gotten the receptive attention of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but that is more likely because of the mailed fist he revealed under the velvet glove.

For Pyongyang, that was the three-part “maximum pressure” campaign over denuclearization — economic sanctions, believable saber-rattling and overt challenges to regime legitimacy.

For Beijing, it was the spinoff credibility that Trump initially earned with his steely approach to North Korea, along with the secondary sanctions on Beijing for undermining those against Pyongyang, and the trade war he defiantly launched against China.

Nevertheless, the president persists in claiming success for his man-to-man friendship with Xi and Kim. Some observers recall the unquenchable optimism of former US president Barack Obama’s lead official on Asian affairs who seemed incapable of referring to Beijing’s communist officials as anything other than “our Chinese friends.”

Like the Obama team, Trump fails to note that the personal warmth is not reciprocated. Xi never calls the US president a friend or expresses any admiration for his leadership qualities. (Kim, according to the president, does send occasional “love letters,” but their content remains secret.)

However, the Chinese do transmit flattering messages to Trump through useful emissaries.

Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser with close ties to both the White House and Chinese officials, told a C-Span audience that China’s leaders are impressed with Trump’s “big brain.”

A professed former “panda hugger,” then a supposed “realist” on China, Pillsbury has become a born-again panda-whisperer to the president. He urges Trump to abandon his earlier approach — the stronger policies favored by militaristic “super hawks” such as former US national security adviser John Bolton.

Most recently, he praised Trump’s warm congratulations to Xi on the occasion of Beijing’s military parade extravaganza celebrating 70 years of Chinese Communist Party dictatorship — even as it was cracking down on mostly peaceful protesters in Hong Kong.

In response to critics, Pillsbury explained that the president’s message was intended to maintain his personal relationship with Xi while confronting China on trade.

He said Trump “does not want to start a Cold War with China or seek to overthrow the Chinese Communist Party.”

To further demonstrate his good intentions, Trump told Xi in a June 18 telephone call that he would remain quiet on Hong Kong if trade talks progressed.

When members of both parties questioned the propriety of the statement, Trump injected a measure of moral concern and said he hoped Xi would “do the right thing” regarding Hong Kong.

In his subsequent speech at the UN, Trump made a more fulsome human rights appeal: “The world fully expects that the Chinese government will … protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life.”