Protecting Taiwan’s universities

By Allan Hsiao 蕭任佑

Taiwanese university campuses have recently seen several incidents of aggression by groups of Chinese students. They damaged a “Lennon wall” at Soochow University and attacked Hong Kong students at I-Shou University and Chinese Culture University, where they pulled one student down from a high ledge.

University authorities have responded to these incidents along the following lines: The perpetrators are repremanded, they apologize and the school either urges them not do it again or imposes a painless “demerit.”

If schools stick to this pattern, they will be condoning Chinese students’ aggression and opening the door to even more thuggish behavior.

This is not to say that anyone should try to privately punish or attack Chinese students for their aggression.

It means that Taiwan should use more systematic and organized methods to prevent and respond to such incidents.

For example, the government should thoroughly investigate the forces behind such incidents, sternly penalize physical violence and help victims take legal action.

The places where public forums like “Lennon walls” are set up should be key points for maintaining campus security. If such issues are not made safe, such actions would tend to escalate, leading to deeper confrontation and sharper clashes.

As well as reviewing the way individual cases are handled, if viewed from the individuals who are in charge of the universities involved, the responses chosen by the school authorities would not come as a surprise.

Take for example Soochow, which handled the vandalism of its “Lennon wall” by convening a “mediation committee.” This half-hearted response is less surprising when one considers that Soochow president Pan Wei-ta (潘維大) gave a speech about China’s Belt and Road Initiative at a juridical forum on cross-strait peaceful development, a pro-unification event.

Another factor behind the school authorities’ lenient responses might have to do with their efforts to enroll Chinese students.

If we take the number of Chinese students studying at higher education institutions in Taiwan this academic year, as published by the Ministry of Education, and add the number of foreign students taking formal degree courses, we find that Chinese students make up 62 percent of all non-Taiwanese students at Soochow, 10.6 percent at I-Shou, 48.1 percent at Chinese Culture University and 51 percent at Shih Hsin University.

Except for the relatively low proportion at I-Shou, Chinese students account for the bulk of non-Taiwanese students at the other three schools.

It would be no surprise to find that these schools’ inaction or lenient penalties in response to these incidents stem from their anxiety that punishing those responsible could affect their recruitment of Chinese students.

The government must therefore more closely scrutinize Chinese students’ applications, and, if necessary, reduce the quota of students from China to prevent large numbers of Chinese students invading Taiwan’s universities, ostensibly to study, but in reality to promote unification.

As for the schools, they should follow the example of Canada’s McMaster University, which revoked the status of its Chinese Students and Scholars Association for surveilling Chinese students on behalf of the Beijing government.

China has begun promoting unification within Taiwan’s education sector. If the nation keeps turning a blind eye on the grounds of “keeping politics out of the campus,” it will amount to colluding with China’s pro-unification strategy of eroding Taiwan-centric education and freedom of speech.