EDITORIAL: The NHI needs a new prescription

With elections less than three months away, tinkering with the popular National Health Insurance (NHI) system is the last thing politicians are likely to recommend, although it is desperately in need of an overhaul and time is running out to take action.

The system has long been running on a deficit, kept afloat only by its reserve fund, and risks bankruptcy within a few years unless changes are made.

Yet National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) has said his agency would not consider raising premiums for another two years, taking that remedy off the table for now.

However, even if premiums were raised, more fundamental revisions are needed to ensure that funds are spent wisely.

One of the NHIA’s main strategies is to reduce waste through the use of cloud-based data-sharing systems such as PharmaCloud, which allows physicians to view all medications prescribed to a patient over the past three months, thereby lessening the chance of prescriptions being duplicated.

Improved data sharing alone cannot address the structural deficiencies that incentivize such waste in the first place; only a retooling of the NHI’s billing and budgeting system could achieve that.

Payment for healthcare providers is allocated according to a point system set by an NHI committee, but point values often do not reflect the actual cost of care and are dependent on the number of patients seen in a certain area.

This means that physicians are encouraged to see as many patients as possible, and provide tests and medication that offer higher profit margins.

Since clinics and hospitals can purchase drugs at lower prices than what the NHIA reimburses them for, some might be tempted to encourage their staff to over-prescribe to make up for revenue shortfalls in other areas — a problem that PharmaCloud would be hard-pressed to rectify.

The effects of this system are easily visible at every clinic or hospital, as people leave with bagfuls of medication.

Data released earlier this month by the Taiwanese Association of Diabetes Educators raised alarm over increasing rates of diabetes, casting the usual culprits of diet and exercise into the spotlight.

However, over-prescription could also be contributing to the problem, as a number of drugs raise blood glucose levels as a side effect, which in turn could lead to diabetes.

Another method the NHIA has adopted to prevent excessive prescriptions and testing has been to impose limitations on the types of treatment an individual physician can provide.

Doctors can only treat a patient for their original complaint, which prevents them from running a litany of unrelated tests, but could also prevent treatments for related — or unrelated — conditions.

This is one of the reasons people shop around for treatment, harming inter-provider communication and leading to the kind of excesses the system was designed to avoid.

It could also harm patient health as conditions go undetected and untreated, putting further strain on the government’s healthcare budget.

The NHI enjoys the support of about 87 percent of Taiwanese and has earned a top spot in a number of international rankings, but the system is far from perfect.

Political will and public understanding are needed to implement comprehensive reform of the NHI’s billing and budgeting structure, or else even its most cherished aspects could be in danger.