Profit, not politics: Trump allies sought Ukraine gas deal

By Desmond Butter, Michael Biesecker and Richard Lardner / AP, Kiev

As US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pushing Ukrainian officials last spring to investigate one of Trump’s main political rivals, a group of individuals with ties to the president and Giuliani were also active in the former Soviet republic.

Their aims were profit, not politics. This circle of businesspeople and Republican donors touted connections to Giuliani and Trump while trying to install new management at the top of Ukraine’s massive state gas company. Their plan was to then steer lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump allies, according to two people with knowledge of their plans.

Their plan hit a snag after then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko lost his re-election bid to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose conversation with Trump about former US vice president Joe Biden is now at the center of the US House impeachment inquiry of Trump.

The effort to install a friendlier management team at the helm of the gas company, Naftogaz, would soon be taken up with Ukraine’s new president by US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, whose slate of candidates included a fellow Texan who is one of Perry’s past political donors.

It is unclear if Perry’s attempts to replace board members at Naftogaz were coordinated with the Giuliani allies pushing for a similar outcome, and no one has alleged that there is criminal activity in any of these efforts. It is unclear what role, if any, Giuliani had in helping his clients push to get gas sales agreements with the state-owned company.

The affair shows how those with ties to Trump and his administration were pursuing business deals in Ukraine that went far beyond advancing the president’s personal political interests. It also raises questions about whether Trump allies were mixing business and politics just as Republicans were calling for a probe of Biden and his son Hunter, who served five years on the board of another Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

On Friday last week, Trump told a group of Republican lawmakers that it had been Perry who had prompted the phone call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy for a “favor” regarding Biden, according to a person familiar with Trump’s remarks.

The person, who spoke to the Associated Press (AP) on condition of anonymity to describe a closed conversation among Republican officials, recounted that Trump said it was Perry who asked him to make the July call to discuss “something about an LNG [liquefied natural gas] plant.” Trump’s remarks were first reported on Oct. 5 by the news site Axios.

While it is unclear whether Trump’s remark last week referred specifically to the behind-the-scenes maneuvers this spring involving the multibillion-dollar state gas company, the AP has interviewed four people with direct knowledge of the attempts to influence Naftogaz, and their accounts show Perry playing a key role in the effort.

Three of the four spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. The fourth is a US businessman with close ties to the Ukrainian energy sector.

A spokeswoman for the US Energy Department said Perry, a former Texas governor and Republican presidential candidate, was not advancing anyone’s personal interests. She said his conversations with Ukrainian officials about Naftogaz were part of his efforts to reform the country’s energy sector and create an environment in which Western companies could do business.