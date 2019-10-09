Hong Kong’s secret rulers unveiled

By Florence Mo Han Aw 梁慕嫻

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) address to business leaders in a closed-door meeting did not remain within the confines of the conference room. Reuters obtained a secret recording of her speech and publicly broadcast it on Sept. 2 and 12.

Her almost teary voice betrayed her true sentiments, disclosed the strain she has been under. Other than revealing the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) bottom line, there were two points to take note of.

First, Lam admitted to being responsible for the political crisis that ignited into the unforgivable havoc engulfing the territory and, if given the choice, would have immediately resigned and apologized for her actions.

Second, she revealed that the crisis in Hong Kong had metamorphosed into questions of national security and sovereignty, and that there is a limit to what she can do, in view of rising US-China tensions.

Lam’s remarks revealed her impotence and lack of will to govern Hong Kong. This proved, not surprisingly, that Lam is not a chief executive truly capable of governing the territory, but is merely a puppet who does Beijing’s bidding.

However, in addressing the media the next day and in a television address a day later, Lam’s demeanor and tone took a 180-degree turn. She resumed her hardline stance, categorically refuted any attempts to resign, denied there was ever any conflict between her wanting and not being able to resign, and insisted that remaining in her post was her only option.

She insisted that, as chief executive, she was perfectly capable of leading Hong Kong out of the crisis, and she announced the withdrawal of the contentious extradition bill.

Comparing Lam’s two appearances within days, the secret recording appeared to have been her true thoughts and feelings, while the subsequent 180-degree turn was surely made under pressure to clarify the government’s stance on the crisis and show the world that she is still in control. This was surely all at the “request” of her CCP handlers.

Lam seemed to have been putting on a brave face and a show of force, and did not have the courage to step down. Her behavior over those few days revealed the two-faced person that she is, and her unpardonable crimes.

So who is governing Hong Kong at present? Political commentator Simon Lau (劉細良) put it succinctly: “Hong Kong is now being directly ruled by the CCP, albeit behind the scenes.”

This is an insightful comment. There exists in Hong Kong an underground (communist) party, and this is the CCP’s secret body in its Hong Kong operations.

In his memoirs, Xu Jiatun (許家屯) states that although his official title was head of Xinhua news agency’s Hong Kong branch, he was, in actuality, secretary of the Hong Kong-Macao Working Committee, Beijing’s de facto administrator of Hong Kong.

In title, Wang Zhimin (王志民) is director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, but, in actuality, he is secretary of the Central Hong Kong Working Committee.

The Central Hong Kong Working Committee is not a legally registered entity in Hong Kong. For obfuscation, Wang can only operate under his title as Liaison Office director. He still needs Lam as a public face to carry out policies.

Knowing the structure of the underground party in Hong Kong is vital. A dozen people so far have come forward, disclosing their true identities as underground party members and proving that such an entity does exist in Hong Kong.