Politics rife with drama, amnesia

By Jerome Keating

The Sept. 17 deadline for independent candidates to register for next year’s presidential election has passed, and Taiwanese voters can now focus on the narrowed field of candidates and the issues.

And yet, while one admires Taiwan’s steadily maturing democracy, it also demonstrates a potential for strange and surprising swings.

In the past, voters have certainly shown perceptive brilliance in sorting out the wheat from the chaff to protect their democracy. Still, just when things seem normal, they throw caution to the winds and almost search for vague, but dramatic, opportunistic flags to follow.

Multiple factors influence such political drama and swings.

One example is the “I’m here and available factor.” This bit of drama is traditionally favored by candidates who feel that their rank and/or talents should result in obvious acclamation. They might also not want to risk losing a primary.

While it can be a way to test the waters, it also places a burden on their loyal followers to either nominate them by acclamation or beg them to run.

This results in continued and complicated drama, especially when more than one such candidate is in the race, as happened this year with an unusual triumvirate.

Most “available” were Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘).

Wang indicated he would run if asked. Ko indicated interest and went so far as to form the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), but then stopped short of being its presidential candidate.

Gou ran in the KMT primary and placed second. Yet after losing, he did not support the winner, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Instead he lingered in the wings.

Was he waiting to see if the KMT might switch to him as Han began slipping in the polls? Was he hoping the demand would be great enough that he could run as an independent? No one knows, as he dropped out on the last possible day.

Nonetheless, all three kept the media and pundits buzzing for weeks on end and Ko’s parents even caused a stir when they “almost” registered him as a “last-minute” candidate on Sept. 17.

Ironically, together these three would have made a very strong, formidable team, one that could attract many votes and possibly win. However, the question remained how could supporters of each bring them together and who would lead?

None of the three, of course, wanted the thankless job of vice president, which left little room where all three could be a team.

A related factor adding to drama is the “LY factor” — the way that parties strategically secure seats in the Legislative Yuan.

By the two-vote system, 34 of the 113 seats in the legislature are proportionately allotted to political parties that get at least 5 percent of the party vote in a legislative election. After voting for a specific candidate, voters then vote for a party to be represented in the legislature.

This also can create numerous dramatic and strategic entries. James Soong (宋楚瑜) has repeatedly run for president, first as an independent in 2000, after the KMT did not chose him as its candidate, and then for the People First Party (PFP), which he founded after the losing the 2000 election, in the 2012 presidential race — not so much because he anticipated winning, but rather to keep his party in the public eye and so help it gain legislative seats.