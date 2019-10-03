Future of genetically modified babies may lie in Putin’s hands

By Stepan Kravchenko / Bloomberg

This summer, after a Russian biochemist announced plans to follow in the footsteps of a rogue Chinese researcher and produce genetically modified children, a 150-year-old academic journal that reflects the current scientific consensus called on the world to stop him.

“Time is of the essence,” Nature said.

The dangers of altering human DNA that be passed on to offspring simply are not well enough understood to allow Denis Rebrikov, a prorector of one prestigious Russian institute and a lab director at another, to proceed, the British publication argued.

Six weeks after Nature’s call to action, some of Russia’s top geneticists convened a secret meeting with health officials in Moscow that included a special guest who has unusual access to the Kremlin: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eldest daughter, according to three people who were there.

Figuring that in Russia only Putin could decide how to regulate an emerging technology capable of changing the code of every living cell, the geneticists wanted to present their conflicting opinions about Rebrikov’s intentions in front of Maria Vorontsova, an endocrinologist whose views on bioethics are becoming increasingly influential.

For three hours, Vorontsova listened intently to arguments for and against Rebrikov’s planned use of the gene-editing technique known as Crispr, participants said. Rebrikov is working with a deaf couple who want him to prevent a planned child from inheriting their condition by neutralizing defective GJB2 genes during artificial insemination.

Proponents of Rebrikov’s crusade who were at the closed-door session said they came away optimistic Vorontsova might champion their cause. She did not say “yes” or “no,” they said, but she did agree that scientific progress cannot be stopped, and that human DNA editing should be prohibited in the private sector and confined to state-run facilities to maximize oversight.

Rebrikov’s opponents, including the vast majority of experts, say approving the application he is preparing to submit to the Russian Ministry of Health this month would only encourage other scientists to conduct risky experiments with human sperm, eggs and embryos before a global framework could be put in place to govern one of the most controversial areas of science.

Vorontsova, who specializes in pediatric growth disorders, did not respond to requests for comment sent to the National Endocrinology Research Center, where she works, or the Russian Association of Assistance to Science, where she sits on the presidium. The Kremlin has never publicly confirmed that Vorontsova is Putin’s daughter.

Putin’s spokesman declined to comment on gene editing, saying it is not “a presidential issue.” Russian Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova, when asked if Rebrikov’s proposal would get the green light, told Bloomberg that “an ethics committee will deal with this very complicated issue.”

In several interviews in Moscow, Rebrikov, 43, said he is openly pushing ahead with the project because he is both confident in the procedure’s safety and tired of waiting for officials to establish legal parameters for Crispr’s use. Russian law does not address the issue directly, and it might take the WHO another year or more to establish formal gene-editing guidelines.

While known experiments with Crispr — to improve crops, modify malaria-carrying mosquitoes, treat cancer — are constantly expanding, no government has approved wielding the tool to manipulate what is called human germlines.