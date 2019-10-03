The Liberty Times Editorial: Chinese students a lost opportunity

Students in certain private universities who have expressed support for anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong and who have put up “Lennon walls” on the campuses have been provoked by Chinese students at school. The university authorities’ response has been to try to keep the peace and not do anything that might offend the Chinese students.

This phenomenon could be a side effect of a policy of opening up to Chinese students, in which university authorities, trying to mitigate the effect of Taiwan’s slowing population growth, have opened their arms to Chinese students.

This approach has not been without problems. There have been reports that many universities have signed agreements to the effect that they would not expose students to anything that could be regarded as opposing the idea of “one China” and have had to remove from their curriculum any mention of “sensitive” concepts such as “one China, one Taiwan,” “two Chinas” or Taiwanese independence.

While accepting these students might have helped the universities with their finances, it has also meant that they have had to sacrifice academic freedom and have missed out on the opportunity to teach Chinese students about the value of democracy while they are studying in Taiwan.

Chinese coming to Taiwan to study are given a perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in an environment in which they can experience freedom of expression, enjoy a free and open democratic society with human rights guarantees, and have instilled in themselves a subjective awareness free of the brainwashing they were subjected to at the hands of state-controlled education at home.

When their studies are over, they can then take the seeds of this experience back to China, where hopefully it will have a positive reception.

Unfortunately, this objective has never really been a part of the policy since its initial implementation during the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

When Taiwanese go to study in China, they are exposed to inculcation of the state’s political orthodoxy. In a similar way, cadres from Beijing visit Taiwan and talk about opposing Taiwanese independence and promoting unification, but when Taiwanese politicians go to China they are not allowed to utter a word about “one nation on either side of the Taiwan Strait.”

When Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members visit China, they do not dare wave the Republic of China flag, but there are no laws against displaying a People’s Republic of China flag on the streets of Taipei and there was even a temple in Changhua County converted into a shrine for the Chinese communists.

Beijing is also quite prepared to suppress religion as part of its “united front” tactics, dragging Taiwan’s temples into the fight and using direct flights for religious pilgrimages as a tool to subvert Taiwan’s cross-strait policy. There have been many examples of this. The imbalance, and lack of fairness, in cross-strait exchanges has existed for a long time, and it has always been Taiwan that has been at the disadvantage.

Even when cross-strait exchanges were first initiated during the presidencies of Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), despite the lofty goals of promoting democracy, freedom and wealth, the policy has never really been driven by an attempt to democratize China and has always left China to its own devices, hoping it will reform and open up of its own accord.