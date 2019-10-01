Sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea

By Ju-min Park / Reuters, SEOUL

North Korea is evading UN sanctions to cash in on soaring domestic demand for smartphones, using low-cost hardware imports to generate significant income for the regime, according to defectors, experts and an analysis of North Korean-made phones.

Economists estimate as many as 6 million North Koreans — one-quarter of the population — now have mobile phones, a critical tool for participating in an informal market economy that has become a key income source for many.

Reporters spoke to about 10 defectors and experts about the use of mobile devices in North Korea, reviewed state media reports and advertisements for mobile devices, and examined two North Korean-branded smartphones.

The phones feature Taiwanese semiconductors, batteries made in China and a version of Google’s open-source Android operating system, analysis of the North Korean phones showed.

UN sanctions imposed in 2017 because of the North’s weapons programs prohibit imports of mobile phone hardware.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has endorsed wireless networks, some reportedly built with the help of China’s Huawei Technologies Co, and local mobile phone brands through public speeches and a tour to a mobile phone factory reported by state media.

Basic North Korean phones typically cost between US$100 and US$400 at state stores or private markets, experts and defectors say.

Subscriptions to mobile carriers are registered at the North Korean Ministry of Post and Telecommunications’ stores.

Phones are typically sold with service plans that include 200 minutes of calling time. Prepaid plans cost about US$13 for 100 minutes, phone advertisements show.

While those prices are comparable with or higher than what mobile phone customers pay in other countries, North Koreans earn an average of about US$100 per month, only about 4 percent of what South Koreans earn, South Korean government data showed.

International brands such as Apple iPhones are not publicly on sale, but traders and wealthy North Koreans can buy them outside the country and use them with local SIM cards, defectors said.

North Korean phones can only be used to call domestic numbers and have some unique security features. Downloading or transferring files is severely restricted.

Reporters found a warning pop-up when installing an “unidentified program” on the Pyongyang 2418 smartphone stating: “If you install illegal programs, your phone can malfunction or data will get destroyed.”

“North Korea puts algorithms and software in its mobile phones to keep data from being copied or transferred,” said Lee Young-hwan, a South Korean software expert studying North Korean smartphones.

Apps such as maps, games and an English dictionary show they are developed by North Korean engineers at state-run enterprises or state universities.

The regime has also developed a home-grown surveillance tool on mobile phones, the UK-based cybersecurity company Hacker House said.

When a user accesses illegal or non-state approved media, an alert is generated and stored inside the phone.

A modified version of Android also conducts surveillance and tracks users, Hacker House said.

North Korea’s representatives at the UN did not respond to requests for comment.

Still, the phones are a big asset in North Korea’s gray market economy, which has flourished since a devastating famine in the 1990s.