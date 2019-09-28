The FBI, environmental activists and domestic terror investigations

By Adam Federman / The Guardian

Helen Yost, a 62-year-old environmental educator, has been a committed activist for nearly a decade. She says she spends 60 to 80 hours a week as a community organizer for Wild Idaho Rising Tide (WIRT). To save money, she lives in an RV. She has been arrested twice for engaging in non-violent civil disobedience.

Yost might not fit the profile of a domestic terrorist, but in 2014 the FBI classified her as a potential threat to national security.

According to hundreds of pages of FBI files obtained by the Guardian through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, and interviews with activists, Yost and more than a dozen other people campaigning against fossil fuel extraction in North America have been identified in domestic terrorism-related investigations.

The investigations, which targeted individual activists and some environmental organizations, were opened in 2013 to 2014, at the height of opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline and the expansion of fossil fuel production in North America.

The new FOIA documents reveal the bureau’s motivation for investigating a broad cross section of the environmental movement and its characterization of non-violent protesters as a potential threat to national security.

In 2010, the US Department of Justice’s inspector general criticized the FBI for using non-violent civil disobedience as grounds to open domestic terrorism investigations. US citizens swept up in such investigations could be placed on terrorism watch lists and subjected to surveillance and restrictions on international travel.

The designation could also lead local law enforcement to take a more confrontational approach when engaging with non-violent activists.

The FBI’s 2013 to 2014 investigation of Keystone XL activists in Houston violated internal agency guidelines designed to prevent the bureau from infringing on constitutionally protected activities. These investigations were closed after the FBI concluded that the individuals and organizations had not engaged in criminal activity and did not a pose a threat to national security.

In 2015, then-US president Barack Obama’s administration rejected the Keystone XL pipeline project, which required US State Department approval because it would cross international borders, handing the environmental movement a major victory. More large-scale protests followed, including the standoff over the Dakota Access pipeline, which temporarily delayed the project.

However, those decisions have been reversed in recent years. US President Donald Trump has approved construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, and his administration has also advocated for stiffer penalties against activists who engage in non-violent direct action targeting fossil fuel infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Standing Rock protests, seven states have passed legislation making it a crime to trespass on property containing critical infrastructure.

In its July 2014 file on Yost, the FBI cited federal anti-terrorism legislation prohibiting “attacks and other violence against railroad carriers” as the primary justification for opening the investigation.

Violation of the law could lead to up to 20 years in prison. Activists who engage in non-violent civil disobedience and are charged with minor offenses, such as trespassing, are typically released within 48 hours.