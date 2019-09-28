Whither the US-China trade war?

By Eric Chiou 邱奕宏

Delegates from the US and China last week resumed trade talks in Washington to pave the way for senior trade officials meeting next month.

The US has imposed more than US$300 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods, while China has retaliated with US$110 billion of tariffs on US products.

Although the economic impact of the trade war has been pervasive and consequential, the dawn of the end of this conflict remains remote and murky. Although the trade war has experienced ups and downs, it seems apparent that Beijing will not back down easily and Washington will also not be satisfied with a partial, short-term deal.

Similarly, it should be recognized that US President Donald Trump might be the most determined US leader that China has met since the normalization of US-China diplomatic relations in 1979.

However, one caveat should be noted: Trump is the most unpredictable president in recent US history. Hence, neither pundits nor experts can provide correct insights and foresee how the trade conflict will unfold.

Despite Trump’s imposition of stringent tariffs, China remains unfaltering, which makes Beijing probably the most unwavering counterpart that the US has encountered in recent years. As a consequence, trade talks have been ongoing since 2017, with more than a dozen rounds of negotiations, but only slight prospects of a conclusion.

It is increasingly clear that Trump might not get all that he wants in a deal, considering Beijing’s tenacious resistance. Then, what has been widely questioned is what Trump really wants from China and whether there are consistent strategies, concrete objectives or even a sophisticated grand strategy embedded in Trump’s trade war.

The answers seem to be negative. The decisionmaking in the Trump administration regarding this economic warfare against Beijing has been characterized as frequently implosive, inconsistent, self-conflicting and erratic, to a large extent.

Although his trade bargaining approach can be accurately depicted as highly unpredictable, Trump, conversely, praises it as a unique advantage that he can leverage with a great deal of flexibility to catch his opponent off-guard.

However, the downside of this bargaining tactic is that it leaves his counterpart with a difficult task to comprehend Trump’s ultimate ends, so it has little chance to offer corresponding proposals, leading the trade talks into an infinite cycle of compromise, breakdown and renegotiation.

First, Trump’s self-conceited tactic of unpredictability causes more harm than good. Not only does it unnecessarily increase transaction costs for both parties, it also significantly undermines mutual trust and thus makes a compromise more infeasible.

Furthermore, Trump’s unpredictability during the negotiation process invokes unintended consequences and damages the reputation of the US.

US allies increasingly feel anxious and uncertain about their economic relations with Washington, as Trump’s capricious policymaking and vehement protectionist penchant are likely to undercut allies’ confidence in Washington, which makes it harder for the US and its allies to stand side-by-side and coordinate action against China.

Trump’s unpredictability in the US-China trade war actually exposes his paradoxical and ambiguous objectives toward China. His trade agenda for Beijing has evolved. Thus, it is no surprise that vague goals only breed obscure actions.