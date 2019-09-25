Can direct democracy through referendums defeat populism?

By Jan-Werner Mueller

Ever since the double disasters of 2016 — the UK’s Brexit referendum and US President Donald Trump’s election — there has been widespread anxiety about a “global wave” of populism and hand-wringing over the follies of so-called direct democracy.

In the UK, the electorate was asked to answer an overly simplistic in-or-out question; in the US, the 2016 US Republican Party primaries were handed over to irresponsible voters and radical activists.

Since then, there have been calls to re-empower the “gatekeepers,” which is a polite way of saying that the unwashed masses should be kept as far away from political decisionmaking as possible.

Yet, this liberal impulse reflects a misreading of recent history: It was elites, not the masses, who enabled Brexit and Trump. Moreover, an unashamedly elitist disdain for direct democracy not only confirms populist rhetoric, but also ignores that referendums can be highly effective weapons against populists.

Trump and Brexit agitators like Nigel Farage do not owe their victories to some fatal flaw in direct democracy, but rather to the elites who collaborated with them along the way. British conservative leaders might have held their noses at Farage, but many ultimately deemed his case for Brexit to be sound, just as the Republican establishment granted Trump its formal imprimatur.

Yes, millions of British voters would go on to vote for “Leave” and millions of Americans voted for a manifestly unqualified presidential candidate.

However, that is partly because they had been assured by familiar figures like now-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former US speaker of the house Newt Gingrich that they were doing the right thing.

Moreover, party elites did not just give populists their stamp of approval, they also abdicated their own responsibility for formulating coherent policy platforms. The Brexit referendum was a direct result of Conservative leaders’ inability to come to a collective, binding decision on the question of EU membership. The Republican Party effectively outsourced its candidate selection process to private cable TV stations, whose main concern is attracting viewers.

Still, are liberals on to something when they allege a deeper connection between populism and direct democracy? After all, populist politicians usually try to establish a direct link between themselves and the citizenry, cutting out traditional political parties and, when possible, professional journalists.

A figure like Beppe Grillo, the founder of Italy’s Five-Star Movement, invariably criticizes established politicians and traditional media in the same breath. All populists claim to have unique knowledge of the “real people” and their will, and promise to serve as their “voice.”

This claim is entirely theoretical: both “the people” and “the voice” are merely symbolic constructions. In practice, no one except the populist leader actually needs to speak.

A referendum, then, has a very particular meaning for populists. Having already constructed the “real people,” the answer to any question about the people’s will is known in advance. Thus, for populists, the role of “the people” is completely passive. They need only check the right box to confirm what the populists have already been saying.

However, that is only one conception of direct democracy. Another approach views a referendum as one point in a broader and, above all, open-ended process of deliberation, wherein citizens weigh different claims — and the evidence for and against them — before eventually coming to a decision. Rather than playing into populists’ hands by re-empowering gatekeepers, it should be asked how referendums could be made to serve their proper democratic function.