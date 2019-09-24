Limit on wealth needed for life’s sake

By George Monbiot / The Guardian

It is not quite true that behind every great fortune lies a great crime. Musicians and novelists, for example, can become extremely rich by giving other people pleasure. However, it does appear to be universally true that in front of every great fortune, lies a great crime. Immense wealth translates automatically into immense environmental impacts, regardless of the intentions of those who possess it. The very wealthy, almost as a matter of definition, are committing ecocide.

A few weeks ago, I received a letter from a worker at a British private airport.

“I see things that really shouldn’t be happening in 2019,” he wrote.

Every day he sees Global 7000 jets, Gulfstream G650s and even Boeing 737s take off from the airport carrying a single passenger, mostly flying to Russia and the US. The private Boeing 737s, built to take 174 passengers, are filled at the airport with about 25,000 liters of fuel. That is as much fossil energy as a small African town might use in a year.

Where are these single passengers going? Perhaps to visit one of their superhomes, constructed and run at vast environmental cost, or to take a trip on their superyacht, which might burn 500 liters of diesel an hour just ticking over and which is built and furnished with rare materials extracted at the expense of beautiful places.

Perhaps we should not be surprised to learn that when Google convened a meeting of the rich and famous at the Verdura resort in Sicily in July to discuss climate breakdown, its delegates arrived in 114 private jets and a fleet of megayachts, and drove around the island in supercars.

Even when they mean well, the ultrarich cannot help trashing the living world.

A series of research papers shows that income is by far the most important determinant of environmental impact. It does not matter how green you think you are; if you have surplus money, you spend it. The only form of consumption that is clearly and positively correlated with good environmental intentions is diet: people who see themselves as green tend to eat less meat and more organic vegetables.

However, attitudes have little bearing on the amount of transport fuel, home energy and other materials you consume. Money conquers all.

The disastrous effects of spending power are compounded by the psychological impacts of being wealthy. Plenty of studies show that the richer you are, the less you are able to connect with other people. Wealth suppresses empathy.

One paper reveals that drivers in expensive cars are less likely to stop for people using pedestrian crossings than drivers in cheap cars. Another revealed that rich people were less able than poorer people to feel compassion toward children with cancer.

Although they are disproportionately responsible for our environmental crises, the rich will be hurt least and last by planetary disaster, while the poor are hurt first and worst. The richer people are, the research suggests, the less such knowledge is likely to trouble them.

Another issue is that wealth limits the perspectives of even the best-intentioned people. Last week, Microsoft’s Bill Gates argued in an interview with the Financial Times that divesting (ditching stocks) from fossil fuels is a waste of time.

It would be better, he claimed, to pour money into disruptive new technologies with lower emissions. Of course we need new technologies, but he has missed the crucial point: In seeking to prevent climate breakdown, what counts is not what you do, but what you stop doing.