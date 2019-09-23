Brexit is not a dramatic manifestation of British nationalism

By Edoardo Campanella

Future historians might come to describe Brexit as the defining moment of a nationalist wave that swept away the post-World War II liberal international order.

Yet their task will be complicated by the fact that Brexit is not, in fact, a manifestation of British nationalism. To the contrary, it is precisely the lack of a proper British nationalism that has pushed the UK to the brink of disintegration.

Over the centuries, Scottish, Welsh and Irish national identities have developed as reactions against stifling English imperialism. Before creating an overseas empire — first in North America and the Caribbean, then in India and Southeast Asia — the English built a land empire by expanding from the south of the British Isles to the northwest.

Thus, while the “outer empire” allowed for the convergence of the UK’s different national identities around a common British identity, the “inner empire” was decidedly English.

Still, for centuries the British Empire generated wealth, supplied raw materials and created globe-spanning professional opportunities for all inhabitants of the British Isles. Its “civilizing” mission created a sense of collective meaning, as well as a narrative of uninterrupted democratic and economic progress.

However, the fusion of identities was always incomplete, not least in Ireland, where the fallout from independence still reverberates a century later through the uncertainty generated by the Northern Irish “backstop.” Irish independence revealed the true colors of the “outer empire.” It, too, was always actually an English endeavor, with the Welsh, Scottish and Irish serving as junior partners.

After all, the inner and the outer empires had been built on the foundations of English common law, the English Parliament and the English monarchy. London was the political capital and the main trading and financial hub, and English was the language spoken across dominions, colonies and protectorates. Nowadays, the identifiers “British” and “English” are essentially interchangeable.

However, once the empire dissolved, so, too, did the glue that had bound Britons together. Suddenly, the English were the only ones without a traditional national identity. As the de facto core of the two empires, the English had always suppressed expressions of ethnic English nationalism in the interest of unity and stability, and to avoid being perceived as oppressors.

Yet they remained what sociologist Krishan Kumar calls an “imperial people”: Their national identity, such as it is, remains strongly linked to the missionary role of empire. In fact, during World War II, US president Franklin Roosevelt also saw that imperialism was innate to the British/English — and he did not mean it as a compliment.

“The British would take land anywhere in the world, even if it were only a rock or a sand bar,” he told then-British prime minister Winston Churchill. “You have 400 years of acquisitive instinct in your blood.”

Britain’s history of imperial glory has always contributed to its skepticism of the European project, because that past provides an unattainable benchmark for assessing the present.

The same British exceptionalism that once justified imperial rule has been used to argue that the UK should not submit to “colonization” by a European (Franco-German) empire. From this standpoint, joining the European project was tantamount to abandoning Britain’s providential mission and only an extreme political act like Brexit can recover it.