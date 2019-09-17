Huawei tries to romance a Washington that spurns its overtures

By Todd Shields / Bloomberg

Huawei Technologies Co, after having practically shut down its Washington operation, last month added a trio of well-connected lobbyists to a swelling corps of influencers.

It has sent executives to schmooze journalists and even started using Twitter to persuade US President Donald Trump’s administration not to ruin its business, but it might be an unwinnable fight.

“Huawei is mistrusted by intelligence community careerists, congressional Democrats and Republicans, and many (but not all) American tech companies,” Bruce Mehlman, former US assistant secretary of commerce for technology policy, said in an e-mail. “They have a much larger problem than just the Trump administration.”

The White House has been pushing allies to cut ties with the Chinese company over allegations its networking gear poses an espionage risk.

The campaign has had mixed success, but US Vice President Mike Pence last week urged Iceland not to use Huawei gear and recently signed a security agreement with Poland that could block the company from the Eastern European nation.

At home, the Trump administration banned US companies from doing business with the Chinese technology giant.

Lawmakers who last year blocked government agencies from buying Huawei gear are considering more legislation aimed at the company that US Senator Ted Cruz called “a state spy agency masquerading as a technology company.”

The company is not giving up trying to win friends and influence people in Washington.

In March, it registered Washington lobbyists with the US Congress for the first time since 2012. Those hired include Samir Jain, a Jones Day partner who was a cybersecurity official under then-US president Barack Obama, a Democrat.

Huawei also has engaged the law firms Sidley Austin LLP and Steptoe & Johnson, and Michael Esposito, who on his firm’s Web site is described as part of the senior leadership of the Republican National Committee.

On Aug. 30, three lobbyists from Squire Patton Boggs registered to work for Huawei. They include Edward Newberry, who once was deemed a “King of K Street” in a New York Times article, according to the law firm.

Jack Deschauer, a former director of US Senate affairs for the secretary of defense and Jeff Turner, an expert on US scrutiny of foreign companies, also registered.

None of the three returned a telephone call seeking comment.

The company has also hired Boston-based Racepoint Global and WPP’s BCW LLC.

Racepoint, with a two-year agreement signed in September last year, is to provide “ongoing public relations support” including advice on strategy and social media, according to a foreign-agent disclosure filing with the US Department of Justice.

Racepoint would not have direct contact with government officials, the firm said in the filing.

BCW in March registered its agreement to provide advice to Huawei, with a budget not to exceed US$160,000 and work to include media outreach and opinion research “to be billed at crisis rates,” according to the filing.

In an August filing, BCW said that its relation with Huawei had ended.

Catherine Sullivan, a BCW spokeswoman, declined to take questions about the relationship.

Huawei has deployed Tim Danks, a vice president with the company since 2009, and Andy Purdy, its chief security officer in the US.

Purdy joined Huawei in 2012. Earlier he helped establish the US Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity office and served as its leader for two years ending in 2006.