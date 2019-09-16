What is wrong with the news today and how can we change it?

By Alexandra Borchardt

The British public cannot get enough news about Brexit — at least, that is what news platforms’ data analytics say.

However, according to the Reuters Institute’s latest Digital News Report, 71 percent of the British public tries to avoid media coverage of the UK’s impending departure from the EU.

This disparity, which can be seen in a wide range of areas, raises serious questions about news organizations’ increasingly data-driven approach to reporting.

The rise of data analytics has made journalists and their editors confident that they know what people want, and for good reason: With a large share of news consumed on the Internet, media platforms know exactly which stories readers open, how much they read before getting bored, what they share with their friends and the type of content that entices them to sign up for a subscription.

Such data indicate, for example, that audiences are interested in extraordinary investigative journalism, diet and personal-finance advice, and essays about relationships and family.

They prefer stories with a personal angle — say, detailing an affected individual’s fate — rather than reports on ongoing conflicts in the Middle East or city hall coverage, and they are drawn to sensational stories — such as about US President Donald Trump’s scandals and antics — under “clickbait” headlines.

However, if newsrooms were really giving audiences what they wanted, it seems unlikely that almost one-third (32 percent) of respondents in the Digital News Report, the world’s largest ongoing survey of online news consumption, would report that they regularly avoid news altogether.

Yet they did, and that figure is up 3 percentage points from two years ago.

The most common explanation for avoiding the news media, given by 58 percent of those who do, is that following it has a negative effect on their mood. Many respondents also cited a sense of powerlessness.

Moreover, only 16 percent of participants approve of the tone used in news coverage, while 39 percent disapprove. Young people, in particular, seem fed up with the negativity bias that has long been regarded as a sure-fire way to attract audiences.

For many, that bias feels disempowering. Conversations indicate that the problem is compounded for young parents, who want to believe that the world will be good to their children.

Younger generations also feel consuming news should be more entertaining and less of a chore.

One reason for the disconnect between the data and people’s self-reported relationship with the news media may be the “guilty pleasure” effect: People have an appetite for voyeurism, but would prefer not to admit it, sometimes even to themselves

So, even as they click on articles about grisly crimes or celebrity divorces, they may say that they want more “quality news.”

When newsrooms indulge readers’ worst impulses, the consequences are far-reaching. Media are integral to support accountability by anyone wielding power or influence, and to mobilize civic engagement.

Democracies, in particular, depend on voters being well informed about pressing issues.

News organizations thus have a responsibility to report on serious topics, from political corruption to climate change, even if they are unpleasant.

That does not mean that readers’ complaints about media’s negativity bias should be disregarded. On the contrary, if people are to be motivated to confront challenges that are shaping their lives, they should not be made to feel powerless.