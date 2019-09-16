Will Brexit trigger the UK’s next civil war?

By Alan Crawford / Bloomberg

At the outbreak of the English Civil War in 1642, Warwick Castle was attacked by soldiers loyal to the king who tried without success to unseat the Parliamentarian forces that held it. While a minor skirmish, the outcome would foreshadow the broader struggle for the country.

Today, the town of Warwick is under siege of another kind, one that might similarly decide where the divided nation is headed after an escalation in the political drama over Brexit.

The UK is witnessing an historic period of upheaval that has invited comparisons with events almost 400 years ago. Parliament has been suspended — illegally, a court in Scotland ruled on Wednesday. The British prime minister is threatening to flout the law to get his way while lawmakers on all sides are in open revolt and Ireland’s future, north and south, is at stake.

Even the queen has become embroiled in the standoff. Violence is brewing, with scuffles outside Parliament earlier this month and a government document warning of public disorder from food and fuel shortages should the country crash out of the EU without a deal.

Lawmakers last week channeled an event from the run-up to the civil war in the House of Commons to protest the so-called prorogation of the legislature. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, one of the main architects of the vote to leave the EU, has described the present constitutional crisis as the worst since that tumultuous period.

A tour through some English counties scarred by the conflict suggests he might be right. With positions hardening and no obvious release for rising tensions, it is anybody’s guess where the Brexit dilemma ends.

Voters in Warwick opposed leaving the EU, seeing a departure as a threat to a key employer — the automotive industry — and to the university town’s international outlook.

However, as a pro-EU bastion amid a sea of Brexit territory, Warwick is at odds with neighboring districts, the UK as a whole and with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government. Those same divisions run throughout swaths of the country.

“If we get out of the current impasse without shots being fired, we will be doing better than I expected,” said Diane Purkiss, author of The English Civil War: A People’s History and a professor of English literature at Oxford University. “The question from here is whether we can at the last minute and in the eleventh hour muddle together some kind of final British compromise.”

With its timber framed houses, country parks and association with William Shakespeare, the county of Warwickshire is picture perfect England. Yet beneath the patina of Olde Worlde charm lie stark divisions in attitudes to Brexit.

Of course the UK has always diverged along political lines, from Thatcherism to Blairism. What attracts today’s comparisons with the 17th century is the constitutional chaos on top. Then, the country chose sides as Parliament and Oliver Cromwell’s Puritans asserted authority over King Charles I and his Catholic household in a standoff over religion and power that ultimately led to war and regicide.

In an echo of Brexit’s patchwork of “leave” and “remain” voting areas, the civil war cleaved along the lines of individual towns and cities depending on which way they declared, for Parliament or the King.

Indeed, the political map of the Brexit vote resembles the distribution of support for both sides in the civil war, Stefan Collignon, a professor at the London School of Economics, wrote in March last year.