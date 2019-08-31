If China’s economy crashes, Australia will be hit hard: report

By Martin Farrer / The Guardian

Australia’s federal government must focus on building new free-trade agreements and give up the dream of a budget surplus if the country is to withstand the impact of a hard landing by the Chinese economy, a report said.

The risks to China’s economy are growing — among them the US-China trade war, colossal corporate and household debts, and the mounting political crisis in Hong Kong — placing the leadership in Beijing under increasing pressure to sustain the growth that has propelled it to superpower status in the past three decades.

If Beijing does experience its first recession or serious downturn of the capitalist era, Australia “will not be able to avoid economic disruption,” the report by the China Matters think tank said.

In the worst-case scenario modeled by Deloitte, if China’s economic growth were to shrink from the current 6.5 percent to 3 percent, Australia would stand to lose A$140 billion (US$94.1 billion) in income and more than half a million jobs.

In a less gloomy outcome, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has found that a slowdown of 5 percent in the Chinese economy would see Australia lose 2.5 percent growth over three years.

“While Australia has benefited from the growth of the [Chinese] economy, it also leaves us relatively more vulnerable in the event of a downturn,” wrote the report’s author, Jeremy Thorpe, who is chief economist at the consultancy PwC.

The most obvious impact would be on commodity prices. The export of raw materials to China makes up a huge chunk of Australia’s massive A$8 billion trade surplus with China.

However, earnings from resources such as iron ore and coal — and the range of consumer goods now increasingly traded to China, such as wine, beef and baby formula — would slump if Chinese demand dried up in a recession, leaving a huge hole in federal and state budgets.

Although a falling Australian dollar could offset some of the damage by making Australian products more competitive, an accelerated slowdown in China would “likely result in mine closures or mothballings, with consequent job losses in pockets of regional Australia and lower royalties.

BUDGETARY COSTS

Hence, in addition to the revenue shock for Australian governments, there would also be additional budgetary costs from a Chinese slowdown, the report says.

Sectors such as tourism and education, both of which are attractive to Chinese visitors, would also feel the pain.

The trigger for a China downturn could come from a number of points, the report says.

Most obviously, the current trade standoff with the US has given global markets the jitters and injected sharp volatility into stock and currency movements. The yuan, for example, has fallen to an 11-and-a-half-year low under the pressure of weakening exports.

China is also sitting on a huge debt pile. Total government, corporate and household debt is close to 300 percent of gross domestic product. The collapse this year of Baoshang bank — the first in 20 years for the sector — suggests that the Chinese economy might have deeper-seated problems than the headline growth figure of 6.5 percent might indicate.

“The single biggest risk to the Chinese economy lies in the financial sector,” with the opaque nature of the country’s shadow banking system a particular area of concern to economists, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said last year.