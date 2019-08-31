Han Kuo-yu, the democracy slayer

By Thomas Ho 何振盛

Next year’s presidential election is expected to be competitive and exciting. The campaign began when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) entered the preliminary stage.

As candidates jockey for position amid talk about an alliance between Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), a three-way race seems to be crystallizing.

There are advantages and shortcomings to each of the three potential presidential tickets, but perhaps the biggest potential threat to the development of Taiwan’s constitutional democracy is Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the KMT’s candidate, and the wave of populism he has set off. These developments are something that the government and academics should pay close attention to.

Populism is not the same thing as democracy. In political science, “democracy” is a systemic conflict resolution mechanism. People might have different opinions or demands, but when a confrontation or conflict arises, they fall back on tolerance to address it and resolve it in accordance with the law.

Populism, on the other hand, has the following characteristics: opposition to representative politics and an admiration for people power; evaluating political issues based on the biased views of the “we-group”; opposing elitism and rejecting pluralism (rejecting differing opinions, refusing to communicate); lacking core values and being self-contradictory and fickle; using excessive simplifications and exaggerated opinions as means of mobilization; claiming to represent all people while demonstrating an almost religious fervor; and often creating a cult worship of the populist leader.

It is because of these characteristics that when populism grows, emotion replaces reason, uniformity replaces diversity, street protests replace debate and a loud minority decides the future of the silent majority. All these factors stifle and disrupt the normal development of a constitutional democracy.

As Taiwan is about to enter its 33rd year as a democracy, Han’s rise is shocking and leaves many at a loss for words.

Relying on an emotional appeal, he is connecting to grassroots supporters using vivid, everyday language, simple and casual dress, and a portrayal of himself as someone sharing the hardships of daily life with the common man. He is building grand, bold dreams with a straightforward and no-nonsense style, telling stories of how he turned his life around and touting new and unconventional political views.

In combination with his charisma, this has helped him stir up a “Han wave” of support in Kaohsiung that has spread across Taiwan.

Han’s election as mayor of Kaohsiung instilled in many pan-blue supporters a firm belief that he would be the one to salvage the KMT, thus laying the foundation for the Han idolatry that has created an almost religious worship of him among the “Han fans.”

Han fans, like devout believers, began to treat everything he said and did as the signs of an oracle. Any external criticism or well-intended suggestion was treated as a vicious attack and incited immediate encirclement by the obsessed Han fans, who engaged in indiscriminate crowdsourcing of information on that person on the Internet.

In this atmosphere, the tolerance and compromise needed to accommodate the differing opinions offered by a democratic society have all but evaporated.