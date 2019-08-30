The fall and rise of public heroism

By Robert Skidelsky

Recently I watched The Man Who Was Too Free, a moving documentary about Russian dissident politician Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down in front of the Kremlin in 2015.

A young, handsome rising political star in the 1990s, Nemtsov later refused to bend to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authoritarianism and went into opposition, where he was harassed, imprisoned and finally killed.

The film left me thinking about the diminished role of heroism and courage in modern life, and also about the fate of Russia.

Heroism is a product of extreme situations — classically, involving war and violence. Because today’s Western way of life is non-extreme, the value of heroism has fallen, but its stock is rising in most of the rest of the world, including Russia.

The hero is both noble and self-destructive. He or she not only prefers an honorable death to a dishonorable life, but also would rather die young and gloriously than spin out a long and compromised existence loaded with easily gotten and forgotten honors.

Hector in Homer’s Iliad says: “’Tis true I perish, yet I perish great.”

The heroic life is inherently tragic; immortality is its only reward.

Nemtsov was cast in this mold. According to some of those interviewed in the film, he believed that, having previously been a government minister, and once former Russian president Boris Yeltsin’s preferred successor, he would never be assassinated. Yet it seemed to me that he was challenging Putin’s regime to kill him.

Unlike heroism, courage is not necessarily tragic, but it has suffered a similar fate.

War, the main arena for displaying courage, has declined in importance, and is now mechanical rather than labor-intensive. And although we rightly admire acts of personal courage, we no longer demand it as a public virtue. We do not expect our politicians to be like kings who once led their troops into battle, but merely skilled and suitably thick-skinned.

Moral courage, as distinct from physical courage, is a civic rather than a military virtue. A person might be afraid of physical harm, but morally fearless.

However, moral courage has always been less admired than physical courage, because it involves going against the grain. Rulers hate it because it “speaks truth to power,” and crowds are made uncomfortable by it because it confronts their prejudices.

From an ethical perspective, moral courage has been considered the highest form of courage in the liberal age, because it is deliberate, not instinctive, but its value has diminished along with the penalties for displaying it.

Opinions once considered courageous are now merely “controversial,” and although they might lead to the loss of one’s job or friends, this is hardly the same as being burned at the stake.

In the 1660s, philosopher Thomas Hobbes prefigured the decline of public heroism and courage when he wrote of citizens who “the less they dare, the better it is, both for the commonwealth, and themselves.”

The growth of professionalism and the spread of peaceful commerce and manufacturing lessened the need for heroic or courageous acts. The overall tendency of modern science and social organization has been to create a world in which courage and other virtues will no longer be necessary.

In the West, at least, acts of heroism and valor are now confined to stage and screen, where we can admire them without having to suffer their consequences.