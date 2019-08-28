Is Trump’s economic team up for a trade war?

By Josh Boak, Jonathan Lemire and Jill Colvin / AP, WASHINGTON

Facing a trade war against China that has shaken the global economy, US President Donald Trump gathered his most trusted economic aides in the Oval Office.

The assembled brain trust for Friday’s urgent consultations included an economics chief best known for his stint as a cable TV commentator; a trade adviser whose pro-tariff views are outside the economic mainstream; and a treasury secretary (joining by phone on his way back from vacation) who made millions off the housing crisis and then turned to financing Hollywood movies.

Where past presidents have relied on top academics, business leaders and officials with experience in prior administrations, Trump has gone a different route, building a crew of economic advisers known more for their allegiance to him than their policy chops.

Now, facing a test caused largely by Trump’s determination to force China to provide the US with better trade terms, questions are mounting about whether the team is up to the challenges that lie ahead — and whether Trump would listen to them anyway.

The key for any president in a moment of economic uncertainty is to have a talented team of advisers he can listen to and trust, said Austan Goolsbee, a University of Chicago economist who was a top aide to former US president Barack Obama.

“The tougher the situation, the more important it is to have good advisers,” Goolsbee said. “But President Trump does not show any sign of listening to economists, so it probably doesn’t matter who is on the econ team. But, boy, is that a scary idea if we are going through a serious downturn.”

As Trump’s concern over the economy has grown, so has the pool of voices from which he seeks advice.

He has called prominent friends like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs. He praises surrogates’ appearances on television after they praise his handling of the economy. And he grouses about the quality of the advice he is receiving from aides, said two Republicans close to the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

A big focus of Trump’s team has been messaging — convincing the public there is no reason for alarm, despite a decline in factory output, the volatile stock market and the recent drop in consumer confidence.

The aides point to consumer spending and the low 3.7 percent unemployment rate born out of the decade-plus expansion as reasons why a downturn is unlikely, yet their devotion to the president’s desire to project strength has at times strained their own credibility.

Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser and a former CNBC commentator, said on CNBC that 2017’s US$1.5 trillion worth of tax cuts had “virtually paid” for themselves through stronger growth — even though the budget deficit has jumped more than 20 percent this year.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Munchin told reporters ahead of the 2018 elections that a separate middle-class tax cut was being developed, but it never materialized as promised.

Trade adviser Peter Navarro, a cheerleader for tariffs, told CNN this month that the tariffs are “not hurting anybody here” — even though Home Depot, Macy’s and other companies have warned about the damage to corporate profits and academic research has quantified a cost being borne by US consumers.