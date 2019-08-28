Returning firms need climate awareness

By Lai Ming-huang 賴明煌

On Aug. 18, environmentalists from around the world, led by Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, gathered in Iceland to commemorate the loss of the Okjokull glacier, which “died” at the age of about 700 after melting into smaller patches of ice.

A plaque was erected and calls were made to take quick action to tackle global warming.

The world then received more startling news as glacier-covered Greenland, the world’s largest island, lost 11 billion tonnes of ice in one day.

The melting of the Arctic ice sheet is resulting in rising sea levels around the world, endangering low-lying island nations and coastal cities.

After several decades of controversy, Indonesian President Joko Widodo in April approved a plan to move the nation’s capital, and on Monday announced that a few days ago, it was announced that Jakarta — a crowded, polluted city with more than 20 percent of its area suffering from land subsidence.

On Monday, Widodo announced that the new capital would be relocated to an elevated area in East Kalimantan, on the Indonesian side of Borneo, at an estimated cost of US$30 billion.

At the 50th Pacific Islands Forum from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 in Tuvalu, an island nation that is to be subsumed by rising sea levels, the representatives of the 17 participating island nations criticized Australia for its reluctance to pledge a reduction in coal burning and carbon emissions.

It is not a matter of these island nations being particularly far-sighted, but rather that cutting carbon emissions and tackling global warming is not an urgent issue for continental countries, whose politicians are more concerned with short-term considerations, such as their nations’ economic development and getting votes.

Human greed for economic development and a comfortable lifestyle have led to huge energy consumption and carbon emissions, which has accelerated global warming, resulting in extreme weather.

Over the past two years, temperatures in France, the Netherlands and Belgium have repeatedly set records of above 40oC, and households in temperate countries are now beginning to import air-conditioners from Taiwan, Japan and Vietnam.

In Taiwan, record-breaking rainfall has taken place many times in the past few years, resulting in flooding, landslides and evacuations, while on sunny days the temperature soars.

The Taipei Basin, in particular, is experiencing an urban heat island effect due to heavy use of air-conditioners, forcing power plants to generate even more electricity.

This increases power consumption and slows the discharge of pollutants. In addition, locally elected officials are encouraging schools to use air-conditioners in classrooms, further increasing energy consumption and adding to natural disasters and air pollution.

The US-China trade conflict has encouraged China-based Taiwanese businesspeople to return to Taiwan, pledging to invest more than NT$500 billion (US$15.9 billion). When utilizing this much capital to build new factories, these companies should take into consideration power consumption and carbon emissions.

The government could also offer low-interest financing and work closely with existing factories to encourage them to upgrade to mitigate carbon emissions, air pollution, and water and energy consumption.

These measures are needed to stop these returning businesses from destroying the environment with their massive investments.