A wake-up call for human rights activists

By James Goldston

The world is going to pot, and the human-rights movement is largely to blame. That bizarre critique, popular with dictators and criminals, has taken hold even among some rights supporters who are stunned by the assault on liberal values that defines our age.

Having proven unable to halt the negative tide, human-rights advocacy, we are told, is in “crisis,” “has failed” and is in its “end times.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently established a panel that is supposedly to provide “fresh thinking about human rights discourse,” but will most likely undermine gender equality and reproductive freedoms.

Clearly, rights activists must up their game, but they should be under no illusion that the human-rights movement alone can save the planet.

Many criticisms have been leveled at human-rights discourse, but three stand out. Perhaps the most common is that rights advocates have done too little to address economic inequality.

Indeed, over the past four decades, the international human-rights movement has grown hand-in-hand with obscene disparities of wealth.

A second concern is over-legalization. Norms and standards go only so far if they are not implemented in real life.

A favorable court judgment that prompts celebration among activists is often just the beginning of a long enforcement struggle, and a preoccupation with legal claims has blinded the movement to the underlying moral values that move many to action.

Finally, critics argue, the result of excessive reliance on law has been to overlook people. On this view, rights defenders have spent so much time refining arguments for courts and legislatures that they have failed to consult adequately, let alone cooperate meaningfully, with the victims, survivors, family members and others on whose behalf they purport to advocate.

These strategic failures have allowed authoritarian leaders to paint rights advocates as an enemy elite.

In this vein, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has urged his fellow citizens to “reject the fake civil-society activists ... who want to tell us how to live and with whom, how to speak and how to raise our children.”

Yet the criticisms contain much truth, and they lead to clear prescriptions. More attention must be given to economic suffering. Activists must relearn how to speak less like lawyers and more like people, and must work more collaboratively with like-minded groups that do not identify themselves as rights defenders, but whose contributions — whether through science, technology, economics or the arts — can foster rights awareness.

Thankfully, some rights organizations are listening. Amnesty International now aims to increase its membership to 25 million, with a focus on youth, while Human Rights Watch intends to collaborate more closely with activists in the global South.

These suggested reforms will no doubt help, but they will not be sufficient by themselves to reverse the populist onslaught.

We in the human-rights movement must be realistic about our distinctive but limited role in propelling change on the scale needed to confront the current authoritarian threat.

Rights advocates have achieved a lot, and will do more, but rolling back reactionary politics worldwide requires not just rights activism, but also deeper engagement in political debate and elections.