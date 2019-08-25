Tsai leads well amid Beijing’s bullying

By Janet Hung 洪湘斐

For a long time, maintaining the “status quo” with China has been the preference of most Taiwanese. Therefore, it becomes an indispensable promise to make for the candidates who want to win next year’s presidential election, no matter which party they belong to. Unfortunately, the “status quo” can never be maintained if one of the sides blatantly changes its attitude.

After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was inaugurated, China adopted a negative strategy to oppress the government. Five of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have been poached and the number of Chinese tour groups has been cut in the past three years. At the beginning of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan” clearly delivered an even tougher tone for cross-strait relations.

After that, tensions kept ramping up with a series of events, including China opposing Taiwan’s arms deal with the US, protesting Tsai’s four-day stopover in the US, banning solo tourists from traveling to Taiwan and strongly forbidding the government to intend to separate from China in defense white papers.

The Chinese government has always treated the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a thorn in its side and preferred the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to be the ruling party. One of the reasons is that the KMT complies more with it and it is good for Chinese nationalism.

Despite facing an onslaught of diplomatic and economic blows, Tsai has taken a moderate policy of maintaining the cross-strait “status quo” over the past three years. Her government did not tag on any criteria to impede tourism to China or study there, nor constraining trade. The doors of civil communication are as wide open as before.

Tsai also did not intentionally provoke conflict with China. All she did was strive to diversify Taiwan’s economic risks, earn more diplomatic space and reinforce national defense.

Somehow, doing the president’s job is a sin for her. Not only does China more heavily suppresses Tsai’s government with harsh criticism, but the staunch opposition KMT berates her, saying she has severely compromised cross-strait relations.

Even Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) joined the line to blame Tsai for leading Taiwan into “desperate” times and calls her a provoker.

Of course, the Chinese government has many reasons to lash out. However, it seems unreasonable that the KMT and Ko claim that Tsai is responsible for increased cross-strait tensions. After all, China is the one harming cross-strait communications.

Statistics show that Taiwan is not in bad shape under Tsai’s meticulous leadership. Its performance economically and diplomatically has progressed significantly over the past three years. Taiwanese would have never seen this progress if Tsai were not dedicated to bringing the nation to the global stage with her endeavor and long-term vision.

The big picture is that the cross-strait “status quo” has not changed, with neither unification nor independence happening. Tsai keeps her promises just fine.

Of course, it cannot be denied that cross-strait relations deteriorated after Tsai took office. This situation arose because she did not surrender to China’s threats or the seduction of short-term economic gains.

If Taiwan can develop its own strength and leave no leverage for China to threaten it, as Tsai has done, Taiwanese will never have to accede to it.