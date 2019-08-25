Role of gender in natural disasters

By Jennifer Wang 王如玄

Aug. 8 marked the 10th anniversary of Typhoon Morakot, which brought torrential rain and disastrous flooding to southern and central Taiwan. The anniversary is a reminder that, as well as feeling sympathy for the disaster victims, people should learn from the experience how to better detect and resolve problems and how to cope with unforeseeable risks.

Even though a decade has passed, it is hard to forget how the disaster victims, wading through mud, rebuilt their homes and communities one step at a time.

Looking back, a lasting impression is the fear written on the faces of women and children. Many people lost their lives, many more lost family members and many lost hope, but in the midst of despair, the Taiwanese virtues of warmth, kindness and generosity were not lost.

The Morakot disaster can be seen as nature’s response to people’s treatment of it and reminds them to regard nature with due respect and awe.

During reconstruction, aside from rebuilding physical structures, another problem was how to provide women and children with safe places where they could go on with their lives.

The UN’s Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement states that national authorities should provide protection and assistance to people who have been internally displaced by natural or human-made disasters, and that they must take into account any special needs such individuals might have.

The Paris Agreement on climate action also states that parties to the agreement should respect, promote and consider the rights of children and people in vulnerable situations, as well as gender equality, empowerment of women and intergenerational equity.

Why do women and children require special protection and assistance in a disaster? In many parts of the world, women often lack economic, social and political power.

Statistics show that women have a lower labor participation rate and lower salaries than men, and they have less than one-third participation in decisionmaking in grassroots social organizations.

In addition, women are often primary caretakers and bear the brunt of responsibility for their families. Consequently, when disaster strikes or they suddenly lose their normal source of economic support, their ability to survive can be limited, and they might face greater threats to their lives.

Helping women in the flood-stricken areas to get back on their feet economically, by means of the Empowering Employment Program, was one of the government’s foremost tasks, and it has become the model response with regard to other disasters that have taken place.

In the immediate aftermath of Morakot, the government established the August 8 Temporary Work Plan to provisionally set disaster victims’ minds at rest and safeguard their livelihoods.

In response to the victims’ needs, the authorities ran various employment training courses, from cloth bag weaving in Aboriginal villages to the Taiwan Indigen Women Style brand, which established itself internationally.

These measures were all achieved through cooperation between the government, local communities and private businesses, and facilitated the consolidation of local resources and continuity of people’s livelihoods.

A young Aboriginal woman who was a disaster victim took part in the recruitment test for employment advisers in Aboriginal areas, thus going from help-seeker to help-giver.