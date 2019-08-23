Weaponization of information is mutating at an alarming speed

By Sophia Ignatidou

Communication has been weaponized, used to provoke, mislead and influence the public in numerous insidious ways. Disinformation was just the first stage of an evolving trend of using information to subvert democracy, confuse rival states, define the narrative and control public opinion.

Using the large, unregulated, open environments that tech companies once promised would “empower” ordinary people, disinformation has spread rapidly across the globe.

The power that tech companies offered us has become a priceless tool in propagandists’ hands, who were right in thinking that a confused, rapidly globalizing world is more vulnerable to the malleable beast of disinformation than straightforward propaganda. Whatever we do, however many fact-checking initiatives we undertake, disinformation shows no sign of abating. It just mutates.

While initially countries that were seasoned propagandists, such as Russia and North Korea, were identified as the main culprits, the list of states employing disinformation is growing.

China is apparently using disinformation to portray Hong Kong protesters as proxies of nefarious Western powers and violent rioters, potentially to prepare the ground for more violent intervention to suppress the movement.

India has been the host of constant disinformation campaigns, either ahead of the recent elections or during the current standoff with Pakistan over Kashmir.

Lobbying and public relations firms now have professionalized online disinformation, as the cases of Sir Lynton Crosby’s CTF Partners in the UK and the troll farms in the Philippines indicate.

The next stage in the weaponization of information is the increasing effort to control information flows and, therefore, public opinion, quite often using — ironically enough — the specter of disinformation as the excuse to do so.

Internet shutdowns made headlines recently during India’s communications blackout in Kashmir, but they have already become commonplace in Africa. Access Now has reported that Internet shutdowns between 2016 and last year more than doubled.

According to some reports, the app used by protesters in Hong Kong to coordinate, Telegram, also received a distributed denial of service attack from mainland China.

The control of information can take more benign forms, too, such as the total disintegration of the White House press briefings that have made US President Donald Trump’s Twitter the de facto mouthpiece for the US executive, or the attempt by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to establish a direct channel of communication with his audience through Facebook.

Removing regulated, accountable and experienced journalists from the equation can only be deleterious to the public interest. The fourth estate is a fundamental part of our political systems.

The never-ending series of social media privacy and political scandals proves that tech companies are not able to play that role — and in any case, they do not want to.

The third stage in the weaponization of information might be even worse.

As invasive and stealth data mining practices are becoming commonplace, we might soon be dealing not just with disinformation or communications blackouts, but with mass-scale surreptitious manipulation through nudging.

Karen Yeung, a professor at Birmingham Law School, has used the term “hypernudges” to define adaptable, continuously updated and pervasive algorithmically driven systems that provide their subjects — us — with highly personalized environments that define our range of choices by creating a tailored view of the world.