Greenland is not for sale, but it is increasingly valuable

By Faizan Hashmi / AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s reported wish to buy Greenland might have been rejected by Denmark, but it underscores the rapidly rising value of the massive, ice-covered island due to global warming and China’s drive for an Arctic presence.

The accelerating polar ice melt has left sparsely populated Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark, astride what are potentially major shipping routes and in the crosshairs of intensifying geopolitical competition between superpowers.

It also has untapped natural resources such as oil, minerals and valuable rare earth elements that China, the US and other major tech economies covet.

A Chinese government-backed group’s offer last year to build three new international airports on Greenland set off alarms in Copenhagen and Washington.

The Chinese plan was finally nixed in exchange for Danish funding and a pledge of support from the Pentagon.

Trump’s idea to buy Greenland, reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday last week, “is not a serious proposal,” said Heather Conley, a specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “The administration has awoken to the Arctic as a geostrategic issue.”

Greenland has been essential to US defense since World War II when it was a base for monitoring Nazi ships and submarines passing through the “Arctic Avenue,” the sea gateway to the north Atlantic.

In 1943, the then-US Army Air Forces built its northern-most air base at Thule, Greenland.

Thule was crucial in the Cold War, a first line of monitoring against a potential Russian attack. With a population of 600 today, the base is part of the NATO mission, operating strategic satellite-monitoring and missile-detection systems and handling thousands of flights a year.

“The early warning radar system in northern Greenland helps protect North America and is a key part of our missile defense apparatus,” Luke Coffey of the Heritage Foundation said.

“Luckily the US is able to ensure and meet its security interests by maintaining this air base in northern Greenland. There’s no requirement to buy Greenland to keep America safe,” Coffey added.

After the Cold War ebbed in the 1990s, Washington stopped thinking about the Arctic, Conley said.

Yet, as the polar ice sheet began to shrink, the Russians became more active and China has moved to establish itself in the region.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underscored the revived US interest in a speech in May in Finland, where he slammed China and Russia for “aggressive behavior” in the Arctic.

“The region has become an arena of global power and competition” owing to vast reserves of oil, gas, minerals and fish stocks, he said.

“Just because the Arctic is a place of wilderness does not mean it should become a place of lawlessness,” Pompeo added.

However, Washington has not taken many concrete actions, Conley said.

Pompeo only offered that the US Department of State would position a diplomat in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk for six months of the year.

“The rhetoric and the reaction — there is a very big gap,” she said.

With no geographical claim to the region, but whose massive commercial shipping industry would benefit from new polar routes as the ice melts, China is the newcomer whose presence could shift the balance.

China began sending scientific missions in 2004. Over the past several years, a Chinese company has gained mining rights for rare earths, partnering with an Australian company in the Kvanefjeld project.