Trump tumult has gadget giants splitting along US-China lines

By Debby Wu / Bloomberg

Even the unseasonable downpour could not dampen the spirits of the executives and officials gathered on the Indonesian island of Batam to cut the ribbon on a new Pegatron factory. The men exchanged jokes as they took shelter under a white canopy and when company vice chairman Jason Cheng (程建中) pledged to hire hundreds of locals, the assembled audience erupted in applause.

The low-key ceremony last month to launch a manufacturing outpost marked a critical first step into Southeast Asia for one of Apple’s most important suppliers.

It also encapsulates a fundamental move of electronics production, set in motion by the escalating US-China trade dispute, that might hurt the Chinese economy while enriching Southeast Asia and beyond.

“Pegatron, and many more to come, is an opportunity,” Edy Putra Irawady, head of a local agency charged with enticing capital, told the crowd. “Batam has prepared various incentives to chase the opportunity and attract more investment.”

Irawady is one of many making preparations for the most profound shift in global manufacturing since the advent of the made-in-China model in the 1980s: its potential dismantling.

Trump’s flip-flops on trade, including a backtracking just last week on threats to slap punishing tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods, are spurring an exodus from China of manufacturers. Some recognize that US-Chinese tensions will not fade soon, while others are just tired of the uncertainty.

In one of the most dramatic responses since Trump first brandished full tariffs, HP laptop-maker Inventec declared plans to move its entire US-bound laptop operations from China to its home base of Taiwan within months.

“The trade war is very painful for us,” Inventec pesident Maurice Wu (巫永財) said.

Like Pegatron, the makers of the world’s electronics are increasingly rushing out of the way of Trump-administration tariffs on Chinese-made goods. Server motherboard makers for Google and Amazon.com are already shifting to Taiwan. Even Apple, whose gargantuan Chinese production machine hires more people than any other private employer, is testing the waters.

GoerTek, for one, is trying out production of AirPods in Vietnam, people familiar with the matter said.

A GoerTek representative declined to comment on the specifics of its Apple business, but said the company would gradually make several products in both China and Vietnam.

The US president’s campaign of tariffs and export restrictions against Chinese champions, such as Huawei Technologies, threatens to upend the production of the world’s electronics, from iPhones and laptops to 4K televisions.

The decades-old supply chain is starting to split in two: One beyond China’s borders that serves US concerns and another within the world’s most populous country that caters to local consumers.

It is something Foxconn’s billionaire founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), calls “G2,” or the emergence of two competing global standards created by China and the US.

Gou — who as Apple’s main production partner helped pioneer the made-in-China model — has volunteered to “help the US reshape a new supply chain.”

Young Liu (劉揚偉), Gou’s successor, told shareholders the company could make every US-bound iPhone outside of China if it had to.

While US-based companies seek alternatives beyond China, their counterparts in China likewise are “de-Americanizing” their supply chains, reducing their reliance on US core technology for fear they will suffer the same fate as Huawei. The company is now hunting for Asian and European component makers to reduce its dependence on US firms from Google to Micron.