[ LETTER ]

Gun attitude saddening

I am disheartened, to say the least, to see that there are those in Taiwan who, like too many in the US, are rabidly opposed to anything that might limit or control the production of firearms or replicas of firearms (“Thousands sign petition to fight replica gun rules,” Aug. 18, page 2).

Increased access to weaponry of any type — real or fake — does nothing for civilized society other than increase the possibility of yet another innocent bystander being injured or, worse yet, killed either accidentally or intentionally by someone wielding a weapon.

Sadly, in the US, powerful lobbying organizations representing gun manufacturers pad the coffers of lawmakers at state and national levels to ensure that nothing is done to thwart their gun-making desires.

Neither the US nor Taiwan is a war-loving nation, so why do certain citizens feel that their “safety” is being threatened and that having easy access to a firearm is a necessity?

More to the point — guns are not toys, so why would one want more “toys” to play with?

Kirk Hazlett

Tampa, Florida