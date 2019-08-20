Promises and lies in Hong Kong

By Jerome Keating

The protests continue in Hong Kong with both sides seeking to claim the high ground.

Whether these protests will end violently or peacefully remains to be seen.

It is true that there has been violence, but so far it is nothing like that of Tiananmen Square in June 1989. Nonetheless, Beijing is preparing for that possibility and has already resorted to playing the “terrorist card.”

Still, whatever the ending, one major goal of the protestors has already been achieved.

They have shown that their protest is wider than a simple concern over Beijing’s wish to impose an extradition law on Hong Kong.

In this, as the protesters demonstrate, not only are the history, direction and identity of Hong Kong being laid bare, but also that of China and even world concepts of proper government.

It is a complex scenario, one where all involved must analyze and evaluate the interplay of history, governmental promises, spin and finally imagined communities.

So who are the “good guys” and who are the “bad guys”?

On Beijing’s side, it is falling back on traditional canards. By playing the “terrorist card,” it is calling on its “true believer” citizens, if not the world, to see that this Hong Kong action is such.

On the other side, because of this and other reasons, it has proven to be a stroke of genius that the unarmed protestors took over the airport, not as a coup, but as a means of saying “never again” to the opaque slaughter that happened in Tiananmen Square.

The world has certainly moved on since the put down of Tiananmen Square; it is a different place, but by their actions, the Hong Kong protesters are making sure that what happened there can never be hidden again.

Disgruntled flight passengers who find their lives impacted will certainly complain; Hong Kong is, after all, a major hub.

Nonetheless, while some speaking only from personal goals are likely to do that without seeking answers, most others will ask why did these unarmed protesters take this action?

As the answers come in, observers will see that the protest involves more than just a proposed Hong Kong extradition law. That bill is purely symptomatic; the real answers and causes lay deeper.

Where then to start?

The first step is to always go back in history and examine what brought about these actions. That quickly brings up the reality of Beijing’s “20-year lie” and why it cannot escape being called anything but that.

This step needs to be repeated over and over lest its focus gets lost in the current turmoil. Once that is done, one can then work backward and forward through the spin of time to find Hong Kong’s true motivation.

In July 1997, eight years after the world’s muffled response to the reality of Tiananmen Square slipped quietly away, the world media latched onto a new happening, one of a different kind, “the handover of Hong Kong.”

The handover was a festive and historic time and many, including this author, went to Hong Kong to simply be present and experience the history of the moment. Even Hong Kong seemed to welcome it.

History was certainly involved. After more than 150 years of its rule, the UK, which had made a series of treaties with the Manchu Qing Empire in 1842, 1860 and 1898, was transferring the sovereignty of Hong Kong to a newcomer on the block, the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

This relative newcomer promised a great, new deal for Hong Kong. It would be a special administrative region (SAR) and in 20 years would have full democracy. What a promise! Who could want more?