EDITORIAL: Britain must stand up for Hong Kong

Sunday’s peaceful march in Hong Kong marked the 11th consecutive week of protests in the territory.

Large Union Jack flags have become a regular fixture of the marches: One was even unfurled inside the Hong Kong Legislative Council chamber after protesters occupied it on July 1. Some commentators have projected that many Hong Kongers cleave tightly to “British values” of democracy, the rule of law and a sense of fair play, which are being eroded by Beijing.

However, there may be an altogether more simple motivation for brandishing the flags: Protesters want to remind Britain’s politicians — and the wider world — that the UK government has a moral duty and a legal obligation to intervene and stand up for the rights of its former colonial subjects.

The Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed on Dec. 19, 1984, by then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and then-Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang (趙紫陽) and registered at the UN the following year.

China promised it would guarantee Hong Kong’s system of government and independent judiciary, as set out in the Basic Law — Hong Kong’s “mini-constitution” — would remain intact for 50 years following the handover in 1997. The protesters are acutely aware of the promises and are determined to hold Beijing and the territory’s government to account.

During the past 11 weeks, the protest movement has morphed from opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill, into five specific demands: withdrawal of the bill, the release of arrested protesters, withdrawal of the classification of a June 12 protest as a “riot,” an independent inquiry into police behavior and the implementation of universal suffrage.

It is this final demand — for free elections — a robust reaffirmation of 2014’s “Umbrella movement,” which is the most significant.

Article 45 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law places an obligation on China to implement “selection of the chief executive by universal suffrage upon nomination by a broadly representative nominating committee in accordance with democratic procedures,” while Article 68 states that the “ultimate aim is the election of all the members of the Legislative Council by universal suffrage.”

Therefore, China has a clear obligation under international law to implement universal suffrage, yet has done everything in its power to obstruct this process.

British politicians and diplomats have, on the whole, been cautious in their criticism of Beijing’s meddling in Hong Kong, probably concerned about the potential for diplomatic blowback and damage to Chinese investment in the UK’s post-Brexit economy.

Unfortunately, as with all bullies, the passivity and appeasement has simply emboldened Beijing.

In November 2014, a committee of UK parliamentarians were told they would be denied entry to Hong Kong for a trip that was to be part of an inquiry into the territory’s relations with the UK 30 years after the joint declaration.

A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman in 2017 told reporters: “Now Hong Kong has returned to the motherland’s embrace for 20 years, the Sino-British Joint Declaration, as a historical document, no longer has any practical significance, and it is not at all binding for the central government’s management over Hong Kong.”

Last week, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming (劉曉明) accused Britain of interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs.