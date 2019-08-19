[ LETTER ]

Truth homework required

Janet Hung’s article (“Taiwan is drowning in a flood of falsehoods,” Aug. 9, page 8) once again turns the unforgiving light of “truth seeking” on those who would spread lies and disinformation to persuade others to act in a certain way.

Unfortunately, this predicament is indicative of the way in which many of us were raised: “Don’t ask so many questions!” “Are you [the child] questioning me [the adult]?”

Granted, obedience and respect are fundamental qualities in any civilized society, but as American folksinger Bob Dylan said so wisely in the 1960s: “The times, they are a-changing.”

As a former public relations professional now teaching future communication professionals at the University of Tampa in Florida, I probably overemphasize to my students the growing need to check and recheck what they see or hear touted as “news.”

I caution them time and again that the responsibility for ensuring that what they hear or read is verifiably true, lies squarely on their shoulders.

The proliferation of social media channels with no gatekeepers to ensure truthfulness and the growing number of traditional print and broadcast media that subtly promote political agendas have put the consumer of that information in the position of determining accuracy and truthfulness.

Over the years, I have noticed in particular that election periods have a tendency to bring out the worst examples of disinformation or downright lying, and the flimsy “it’s just politics” excuse is trotted out time and again by those caught blatantly fabricating “information” about a certain rival.

Again, for my students and others: Do your homework. Check and double-check the “facts” that are presented. Here is where social media has a beneficial side. It is very easy in this day and age to verify information. Do it. Be curious. Ask the annoying questions. Curiosity truly is the bane of disinformation.

Kirk Hazlett

Tampa, Florida