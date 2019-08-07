Pakistan’s toxic ‘love affair’ with plastic waste

By Joris Fioriti / AFP, CHITRAL, Pakistan

From the once-pristine rivers of Hindu Kush to the slums of Islamabad, Pakistan is being smothered by plastic due to a lack of public awareness, government inertia and poor waste management.

Plastic bags are a large part of the problem — the nation uses about 55 billion of them each year, according to the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers’ Association.

Beaches deluged with plastic waste and dying marine life entangled in bags have shocked other nations into action — about 120 have implemented some form of single-use plastic ban.

Pakistan is among them, but struggles with enforcement. There is no cohesive national policy and regional efforts often fail to consider the importance of educational outreach — with many in rural areas claiming to be unaware of the damage single-use plastic can wreak.

“Fighting for the environment? We have no knowledge about that,” said salesman Mohammed Tahir, who uses plastic bags to wrap vegetables for his customers.

The 42-year-old hails from the mountainous Chitral District, which banned the use of such bags two years ago, but to little effect.

“I like plastic bags,” resident Khairul Azam said while shopping at a local market. “Once home, I throw them away... I know it is not good, but we don’t have waste bins in my neighborhood.”

Instead, such waste litters the roadsides and hillsides. It also clogs the streams that feed into the Indus River, which is now the second-most plastic polluted river in the world, behind only the Yangtze River in China, according to a study by the German Environmental Research Center Helmholtz.

Plastics swamp the Arabian Sea coastline, where the sewers of the sprawling port city of Karachi spew its waste.

According to the UN, single-use plastic bags kill up to 1 million birds, hundreds of thousands of marine mammals and turtles, and “countless” fish each year.

However, in Pakistan, authorities say that the amount of plastic used is increasing by 15 percent each year.

Recycling options are limited and waste disposal is often woefully mismanaged — even in the capital, garbage is often simply burned in the street.

“Plastic doesn’t degrade. It only becomes smaller and smaller,” environmental researcher Hassaan Sipra said. “Animals eat it. You eat them. Then it generates liver dysfunctions, diabetes, diarrhea, but because it is cheap and convenient, people don’t see the health consequences.”

A report by the WWF estimated that an average person ingests up to 5g of plastic per week — about equal to the weight of a credit card.

Plastic bags have become part of the “culture” in Pakistan, WWF researcher Nazifa Butt said.

“We would never use a cup of tea without a saucer. You will never be sold anything without a plastic bag. It is considered insulting,” she added.

In Chitral, authorities first tried to ban plastic bags in 2017, with an additional measure passed earlier this year stating that only biodegradable bags — also criticized for their environmental effects — can be used in the area.

Authorities have also backed new environmental awareness campaigns in schools, a local official said.

However, many shops still do not use biodegradable bags and enforcement against single-use plastics remains minimal.

“The local government is not sincere,” Chitral traders’ union chairman Shabir Ahmad said. “They never check the market. They don’t fine the shopkeepers.”