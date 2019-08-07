Saying goodbye to artificial grass

By Isabella Kaminski / The Guardian

If your attention during the Women’s World Cup was on the pitch rather than the players, you might have noticed that the matches were all played on real grass. That was a hard-won change, made after the US team complained to FIFA that they sustained more injuries on artificial turf.

In private gardens the opposite trend is happening: British gardens are being dug up and replaced with plastic grass.

However, this is not the flaky, fading stuff on which oranges were once displayed at the grocery store. Today’s artificial grass is nearly identical to the real thing.

With products named after beautiful places — Lake District, Valencia — modern artificial turf mimics not just the mottled coloring and shape of grass blades, but the warm springiness of earth.

Unlike the grass itself, the market is growing. Dozens of specialist firms market fake grass as a replacement for garden lawns.

UK sales surged during last year’s record summer temperatures, according to the industry journal Hortweek, while a report by Up Market Research valued the global market at US$2.5 billion in 2016 and forecasts a “staggering” rise to US$5.8 billion by 2023.

As artificial grass has become much cheaper and more realistic, it now appeals to a wide range of people: city residents with shaded gardens where grass does not grow well, or to carpet urban rooftops and balconies; families with children or dogs who do not want a muddy mess; older or disabled people who struggle to maintain a garden; and schools and nurseries where playgrounds get heavy use, said Andy Driver, sales and marketing director for the artificial turf supplier Evergreens UK.

For many people there is social pressure to “keep up with the Joneses” by having a perfectly trimmed, green lawn the entire year, he said.

Perhaps aware of another kind of social pressure, some firms pitch their products as eco-friendly alternatives.

For example, Royal Grass said that its environmentally friendly turf, called Eco-Sense, is recyclable (“in other words, cradle-to-cradle”) and that it “has the look and feel of natural grass, but outperforms its natural source of inspiration.”

“’Green’ is a premium goal in our quest on how we can make our artificial grass more sustainable. This starts at the beginning of the process, with the careful selection of the raw materials that are used to produce the grass blades,” it said.

However, while the fake grass might indeed be greener, at least in color, its environmental effects are difficult to gloss over.

Paul Hetherington, fundraising director for the charity Buglife, said that artificial turf is far from an eco-friendly alternative to natural grass.

“It blocks access to the soil beneath for burrowing insects, such as solitary bees, and the ground above for soil dwellers such as worms, which will be starved of food beneath it,” he said. “It provides food for absolutely no living creatures.”

This is a particular concern in view of the dramatic global decline in insect species. The UK is on course to miss its own targets for protecting its natural spaces and has lost 97 percent of its wildflower meadows in a single generation.

It is not just wildlife that artificial turf affects. The British Committee on Climate Change recommends rewilding a huge area of UK land and growing many more trees to help tackle global heating by storing carbon.