‘It’s a safety blanket’: Why more teenagers are relying on life coaches

By Ammar Kalia / The Guardian

When Josh Dixon was excluded from school for antisocial behavior, he thought the prospect of a happy life was over. He was in his mid-teens, after a period in which he had been bullied.

“It felt like everyone had given up on me and that I’d either end up in a life of crime, like my other friends who were excluded, or in a dead-end job,” he said.

Now 20, Dixon runs his own recruitment consultancy, which he said has an annual turnover of ￡2.5 million (US$3.03 million). He credits this swift change of fortune to an unlikely, but increasingly common, path for young people: hiring a life coach.

The British professional marketplace Bidvine reported a 280 percent year-on-year surge in life coach bookings on its site, with 54 percent made by those aged 18 to 22.

In its 2017 Global Consumer Awareness Survey, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) found that 35 percent of Generation Z (those born after 1995) respondents already had a coach. The service is usually associated with executives looking to advance their careers, so why has life coaching become so appealing to young people?

For Dixon, it was a crucial step in regaining his confidence. He was referred to a local coaching charity by a teacher and began going twice a week.

“Initially, I was very skeptical. I was worried that whatever I talked about would be shared with the school and I didn’t want that, because I was ashamed of my situation,” he said.

“But, after three months, the life coach began getting through to me and she broke it down, showing me the negative things I was doing and where it would lead me, compared with the positives I could gain if I just made different life choices,” Dixon said.

These included continuing his education.

“Little successes like finishing college were massive in building my confidence. She also made me realize that I didn’t need social media; I didn’t need to keep comparing myself with other people and searching for approval,” he said.

Hailey Yatros, a 26-year-old life coach, said the Internet is a key reason young people are seeking coaching.

“This generation leans on social media as their means of connection to other people and they don’t really have anything else,” she said. “A lot of them get a coach to not be alone. I had a client once who had over 7,000 followers on Instagram and she didn’t have anyone in her life she could confide in if she needed to.”

One of the most common questions Yatros receives from clients is what their purpose in life should be.

“I laugh when young people come to me asking how they should live their lives, because you’re not meant to know that when you’re in your teens,” she said. “Your life purpose is meant to evolve over time and that question should be asked more than once. Lots of young people feel that, if they don’t get what they want right now, they’ll never get it. They forget they’re playing a long game.”

Yatros is one of a new generation of life coaches in their 20s who approach their young clients with a deeper understanding of the issues they face, since they have similar concerns.

Coaching is unregulated, so anyone could call themselves a coach, although Yatros took a qualification through a Dale Carnegie training course at 19.

“When I started, I had clients who were in their 40s, but age has nothing to do with it,” she said. “It’s about your experiences and what you’ve learned. My clients didn’t care how old I was, because we live in a society where people are so thirsty for help: If you can help them, they’ll absolutely take it.”